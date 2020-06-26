Rockchip selects Ensigma iEW200 low-power Wi-Fi

Breakthrough solution for IoT combines Wi-Fi performance with low-power consumption in silicon

LONDON, UK – June 26, 2020 – Imagination Technologies announces that Rockchip, a leading Chinese fabless semiconductor company, is using Imagination’s Ensigma iEW200 integrated RF and baseband low-power Wi-Fi IP in Rockchip’s next-generation ultra-low-power Wi-Fi IC, RK2206.

Rockchip’s RK2206 will be delivered to product application for low power Wi-Fi and battery-powered IoT devices. Rockchip selected Ensigma’s industry-leading low-power Wi-Fi IP due to the ease of integrating Ensigma’s comprehensive IP with Rockchip’s own technology, enabling faster time to market. The chip is available now in volume.

As Wi-Fi expands into new markets traditionally supplied by low-power connectivity such as Bluetooth Low Energy or IEEE 802.15.4, the power consumption of Wi-Fi becomes critical. The iEW200 is at the forefront of this trend, enabling high data-rate applications using low-power consumption.

Chen Feng, Senior Vice President, Rockchip, says; “iEW200’s performance enables new applications that are simply not possible with competing low-power technologies. From an application perspective, Wi-Fi’s transmission distance naturally enables building-level solutions, while competing technologies need more complex topologies, such as mesh. Using iEW200, Rockchip RK2206 will be more competitive in low-power Wi-Fi applications and meet diversified application demands.”

David Armour, Senior Director, Business Development, Imagination Technologies, says: “The combination of performance and low-power consumption in our range of Wi-Fi IP solutions makes them the ideal for battery-powered IoT devices. We’re delighted to solve the complex problem of bringing Wi-Fi to the low-power IoT market through our collaboration with Rockchip.”





