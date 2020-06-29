Palma Ceia SemiDesign Announces Sampling for PCS11ax28, New 802.11ax Transceiver

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2020 — Palma Ceia SemiDesign, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in semiconductor chips and IP for next-generation wireless connectivity, today announced the PCS11ax28, its new chip for the 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard, is now available for customer sampling.

“We are very excited at the test outcomes for the PCS11ax28, our new 802.11ax transceiver – initial testing all came back with positive results,” said James Flowers, chief operating officer of Palma Ceia SemiDesign. “The advanced feature set of the PCS11ax28 is designed to support the ever-expanding universe of applications for the Internet of Things and our customers’ accelerating initiatives. Sample supply is initially limited due to greater than expected customer demand and we are working with our global partners to expand supply.”

The 802.11ax standard, also known as Wi-Fi 6, is the newest version of the 802.11 standard for wireless network transmissions commonly referred to as Wi-Fi. It offers greater maximum data rates than earlier standards, as well as higher network capacity to support greater numbers of IoT devices. Wi-Fi 6 is backward-compatible with the previous version of the Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ac.

Highlights of the new Wi-Fi 6 chip from Palma Ceia SemiDesign include:

Currently available in 1×1 MIMO configuration. Availability of 2X2 and 4X4 configurations is expected to begin Q3 2020.

Supports Wi-Fi 6 channel bandwidths 20 MHz, 40MHz and 80MHz.

Supports all Wi-Fi 6 modulations up to 1024-QAM.

Analog I/O out can enable Bluetooth over 2.4 GHz channel.

Extremely low power consumption, with peak RX power consumption of only 195mW for the 1×1 configuration.

Based on high-performance 28-nm HPC technology

Requests for additional information and sample requests for the PCS11ax28 from Palma Ceia SemiDesign can be made via the Palma Ceia SemiDesign website

About Palma Ceia SemiDesign

Palma Ceia SemiDesign (PCS) is a fabless semiconductor company and leading provider of communication chips and IP for next-generation Wi-Fi and cellular applications. With a focus on emerging Wi-Fi and LTE standards, PCS targets the design of ICs for broadband, wireless, medical and automotive applications. Palma Ceia SemiDesign solutions are differentiated by low-power, high-performance, and ease of integration. With operational headquarters in Hong Kong, the company has design centers in Cambridge (United Kingdom), Hong Kong, and McKinney, Texas (United States). Additional sales and support activities are located in mainland China, Israel, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Visit Palma Ceia SemiDesign on the web at www.pcsemi.com.





