Hardent and PLC2 Announce New IP Partnership to Support German Semiconductor Companies

July 1, 2020 -- Hardent, Inc., a leading provider of video compression IP cores, and PLC2 GmbH, a key FPGA and embedded design services company, have today announced a new partnership. PLC2 is now Hardent’s official IP representative for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, and the two companies will collaborate to deliver cutting-edge video compression IP cores to semiconductor customers in these countries.

Hardent’s IP portfolio includes VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) and VESA Display Compression (VDC-M) encoder and decoder IP cores that enable designers to use visually lossless compression to handle the bandwidth requirements for next-generation automotive displays. Hardent also offers new Hardent Lossless Video Compression (HLVC) IP cores, which provide a cutting-edge mathematically lossless compression algorithm designed to facilitate the management of large volumes of raw data captured by automotive image sensors.

“We see many opportunities for Hardent’s video compression IP cores within the DACH semiconductor market,” says Stefan Krassin, CEO at PLC2. “There is a great deal of synergy between the two companies, and we look forward to expanding on this in the future to develop and deliver new initiatives together for our customers.”

“We are very pleased to have PLC2 join our global network of IP representatives,” says Simon Robin, President at Hardent. “We know that having quality local support is very important to our customers at all stages of their projects, and we are confident that PLC2 will be able to deliver this.”

For more information about Hardent's video compression IP portfolio, visit Hardent's IP products page. Contact PLC2 to find out more Hardent's IP products in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.






