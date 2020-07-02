MediaTek Introduces Helio G35 & G25 Gaming Series Chipsets

Built for mainstream gaming smartphones, Helio G25 & G35 include MediaTek HyperEngine game technology, premium imaging, and camera support

NEW DELHI – June 30, 2020 – MediaTek, the world's 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company, today launched its newest chips in the smartphone gaming-focused G series – the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35. The latest chips feature MediaTek HyperEngine game technology for faster, smoother performance, enhanced power efficiency, and brilliant graphics.

The new chipsets always keep you connected and deliver the lowest latency gaming experience. They also offer enhanced imaging features, making these G-series chipsets a perfect fit for photography enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Targeting the global smartphone user base, the new chips enable device makers to design innovative, feature-rich smartphones, at competitive prices.

“Mobile gaming is now the preferred mode of entertainment across market segments, and MediaTek expanded its G-series to meet the huge demand for competitively priced, mainstream gaming smartphones,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Communications Business Unit, MediaTek.

“The MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips offer smartphone users premium features included in our other G-series family, including enhanced power efficiency, optimum performance, seamless gameplay, and enhanced photography,” he added.

Both chips provide fast gaming experiences, powered by Arm Cortex-A53 CPUs, operating up to 2GHz & 2.3GHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 chips. The chips feature IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPUs, with speeds of up to 650MHz and up to 680 MHz for the MediaTek Helio G25 & G35, respectively. Both the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35 have optimal power efficiency due to an advanced 12nm FinFET production process which, combined with MediaTek HyperEngine’s intelligent power management, ensures long battery-life and power efficiency, even during long gaming sessions.

MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology

The chips feature an enhanced MediaTek HyperEngine, for intelligent resource management that ensures sustained and smooth performance, even in demanding action. When the Wi-Fi signal is weak, the technology intelligently triggers Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency within milliseconds, to ensure a lag-free connection. MediaTek HyperEngine also lets users defer calls, while in a game, so you never drop a connection or have to stop your game-play. The technology also ensures intelligent and dynamic management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

Get More with MediaTek Helio G25 and G35:

Multi-Camera Smartphones:

MediaTek’s newest chips support multi-camera smartphones and include a hardware depth engine for dual camera bokeh photography. The G25 supports a single camera mode of up to 21MP at 30fps, while the G35 supports up to 25MP cameras and AI enhanced camera features including simulated bokeh effects.

Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) engines cleverly mitigate warped (‘jello effect’) videos when capturing fast action or panning video. The chips enable brands to adopt popular AI-camera enhancements such as AI beautification, Smart Photo Album, and enhance precision in bokeh captures.

Fast & Reliable Connectivity:

The chips feature integrated 4G LTE WorldMode modems, including essential dual 4G SIM support, allowing VoLTE/ViLTE on both connections. Enhanced with a highly power-efficient design extending battery life, the chips offer MediaTek TAS 2.0 smart antenna technology, which actively detects signal quality to provide the best connection, with low power consumption.

Integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneous co-existence, aimed at significantly boosting throughput and connection reliability when using Wi-Fi and wireless peripherals, like headphones and gamepads.

MediaTek’s Helio G series family of gaming-optimized solutions includes the G90 Series of G90 and G90T chipsets, targeted at premium users, along with the G85, G80, and G70 chipsets for mid-tier smartphones. The newest additions, the MediaTek Helio G25 and G35, are focused on the mainstream smartphones category and extends MediaTek’s reach across market segments. The new chips are set to power offerings from major smartphone brands, expected to hit the markets in coming months.





