Ingenic Semiconductor integrates Allegro DVT Encoding IP into Next-Generation Smart-Video System-On-Chip Solutions
July 6, 2020 -- Allegro DVT, the worldwide leading provider of video semiconductor IP solutions, today announced that Ingenic Semiconductor, one of the leading system-on-chip companies in China has integrated the AL-E150 high-performance video encoding IP into its latest generation of Smart Video products.
The Smart Video product family from Ingenic Semiconductor features highly integrated Video Processor system-on-chip (SoC) solutions targeted at various video applications such as consumer and professional video surveillance and battery-operated cameras. One of Ingenic latest video processors, includes Allegro DVT’s AL-E150 H.264/HEVC/JPEG encoder to handle compression of multiple video channels at resolutions up to 5Mpixels. This chip is now shipping in mass-volume.
Brad Liu of Ingenic commented “With the AL-E150, Allegro DVT is able to offer a multi-format and feature-rich encoder IP which perfectly meets our requirements and represents the best trade-off between silicon area, high-video quality, ultra-low power consumption and ease of integration into our SoCs. It also offers the required flexibly to support our multi-resolutions and multi-channel use cases that we need to address the wide range of our end-markets.”
Allegro DVT’s AL-E150 video encoder IP offers a highly optimized solution for video applications that require best-in-class video quality in a compact silicon area and low power envelope. It also features advanced smart encoding tools making it the ideal solution for video surveillance applications.
“We are pleased to collaborate with Ingenic around video encoding IPs. The unique architecture of our video encoder IPs makes them easy to integrate from HW and SW point of view and enables our customers to bring to market cutting-edge SoCs with faster time-to-market. We look forward to a long-term partnership with such a renowned partner.” added Nathalie Brault, VP Marketing of Allegro DVT.
About Ingenic Semiconductor
Ingenic semiconductor is a leading fabless technology company founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Ingenic designs ultra-low power and high-performance system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for wearable, IoT and Smart Video applications.
About Allegro DVT
Allegro DVT, headquartered in Grenoble, France, is a world leading company offering digital video processing solutions including compliance streams and video codec semiconductor IPs focused on the H.264, HEVC, AVS2/3, VP9, AV1, VVC standards.
Founded in 2003, Allegro is today a recognized market leader in video compression technologies and has been chosen by more than 100 major IC providers, OEMs and broadcasters.
