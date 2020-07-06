Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 5.8 Percent Year-to-Year in May; Annual Sales Projected to Increase 3.3 Percent in 2020, 6.2 Percent in 2021

Worldwide sales increase 1.5 percent month-to-month in May

WASHINGTON—July 6, 2020 — The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors were $35.0 billion in May 2020, an increase of 5.8 percent from the May 2019 total of $33.0 billion and 1.5 percent more than the April 2020 total of $34.4 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, a newly released WSTS industry forecast projects annual global sales will increase 3.3 percent in 2020 and 6.2 percent in 2021. SIA represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“The global semiconductor market in May remained largely resistant to the widespread economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is still significant uncertainty for the months ahead,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “The latest industry forecast projects modest annual growth for 2020, followed by more substantial sales increases in 2021.”

Regionally, sales increased slightly on a month-to-month basis in China (5.8 percent), Japan (2.8 percent), and the Americas (1.9 percent), but decreased in Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.7 percent) and Europe (-6.5 percent). On a year-to-year basis, sales increased significantly in the Americas (25.5 percent) and more modestly in China (4.9 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.5 percent), and Japan (1.5 percent), but decreased in Europe (-12.9 percent).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Spring 2020 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be $426.0 billion in 2020. This would mark a 3.3 percent increase from the 2019 sales total of $412.3. WSTS projects year-to-year increases in the Americas (12.8 percent) and Asia Pacific (2.6 percent), while decreases are projected for sales into Europe (-4.1 percent) and Japan (-4.4 percent). In 2021, the global market is projected to post moderate growth of 6.2 percent. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by gathering input from an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs nearly a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $193 billion in 2019. represents 95 percent of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





