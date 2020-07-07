Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP

Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor IP Licensed for NXP S32 Vehicle Network Processors

London, UK – 7th July 2020 – Imagination Technologies announces that NXP, the leading automotive semiconductor supplier, has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.



Ethernet Packet Processor

Related



The NXP processors safely and securely address the challenges of routing and processing the rapidly growing high-speed data in vehicle networks. Imagination’s EPP IP accelerates the routing of Ethernet packets while processor cores focus on providing valuable new vehicle services with cloud connectivity. NXP’s vehicle network processors combine ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D functional safety, advanced hardware security, high-performance real-time and application processing, and vehicle network acceleration for service-oriented gateways, domain controllers and safety co-processors.

Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP says, “Our collaboration with Imagination leveraging NXP automotive and networking expertise resulted in the EPP IP offering flexibility and programmability to address demanding, new vehicle Ethernet networking requirements driven by the automotive industry transformation to electrified and autonomous connected vehicles.”

Imagination’s multi-gigabit EPP IP provides a highly-flexible core that supports smart routers and multiple switches, or a combined switch and router configuration. It uses a hardware and software framework, combined with hardware accelerators and a high-speed flexible DMA fabric, to provide a complete and highly-optimised solution that can scale up to 16 ports and 12 million packets per second. It utilises advanced design techniques complemented by a rich set of features to deliver optimum power/performance while maintaining consistent connectivity.

Jaime Broome, Senior Director of Automotive Business, Imagination Technologies, says, “We’re delighted that NXP, a leading automotive semiconductor supplier, has licensed our IP for its S32 vehicle network processors. Our EPP technology has been designed to be automotive-grade, with safety mechanisms integral to the IP and is silicon-proven. In line with our safety strategy, it is compliant to the demands and requirements of ISO 26262, showcasing our focus on the future of automotive.”

James Hodgson, Principle Analyst, ABI Research, says; “The next-generation of ADAS and automated driving functions will require a step-change in vehicle computing architecture, including high-bandwidth and low-latency networking. Imagination’s EPP IP features multiple gigabit Ethernet ports, enabling automakers to get ahead of the curve and begin developing new vehicle architectures that are futureproofed for throughput and latency requirements. By designing its EPP IP with functional safety requirements in mind, Imagination can support automakers in leveraging gigabit Ethernet for mission-critical applications.”

Imagination’s EPP IP is available for licensing.





