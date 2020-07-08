Synaptics to Acquire Rights to Broadcom's Wireless IoT Connectivity Business
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 07, 2020 -- Synaptics® Incorporated today announced the signing of definitive agreements under which Synaptics will acquire certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO) for approximately $250 million in an all-cash transaction. Under the terms of the agreements, Synaptics will acquire certain rights to Broadcom’s existing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/GNSS products and business in the IoT market as well as future roadmap devices designed in advanced process nodes. The acquisition further strengthens and accelerates Synaptics’ position in the fast-growing consumer IoT market.
Synaptics expects the transaction to add approximately $65 million in current annualized sales and provide significant revenue growth potential. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Synaptics’ non-GAAP gross margins and non-GAAP earnings post-close.
“Expanding our offering in the high growth IoT market has been one of the major focus areas for Synaptics and the addition of best-in-class wireless connectivity technology to our portfolio significantly enhances our overall position,” said Michael Hurlston, president and CEO, Synaptics. “This acquisition complements Synaptics’ ability to sell into a broad range of devices such as IP cameras, smart displays, speakers, home automation, and gaming consoles – all of which require cutting-edge technologies including Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and GPS L5.”
The transaction, which has been approved by the board of directors of Synaptics, is expected to close in Synaptics’ first quarter of fiscal year 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Synaptics expects to finance the transaction from its existing on-hand cash balance and is not subject to any financing conditions.
About Synaptics:
Synaptics is the pioneer and leader of human interface solutions, bringing innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices. Synaptics’ broad portfolio of touch, display, biometrics, voice, audio, and multimedia products is built on the company’s rich R&D, extensive IP and dependable supply chain capabilities. With solutions designed for mobile, PC, smart home, and automotive industries, Synaptics combines ease of use, functionality and aesthetics to enable products that help make our digital lives more productive, secure and enjoyable.
