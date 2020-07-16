Buying Avatar, Siemens Revives Legendary Place & Route Tool
By Junko Yoshida, EETimes (July 16, 2020)
Siemens has struck a deal to buy Avatar Integrated Systems Inc. (Santa Clara, Calif.), a developer of place & route software. Avatar’s tool was once highly rated but discredited by Synopsys back in 2017. The acquisition by Siemens revives it as a strong contender in the place-and-route software segment of the EDA market.
Calling Avatar’s tool a “gem,” Joseph Sawicki, executive vice president, Mentor IC EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software, said that SoC designers working on finer node designs at 7nm and below will greatly benefit from Mentor/Siemens’ acquisition of Avatar.
To appreciate this deal and its irony, however, requires a little background on the checkered history of Avatar.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Siemens acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology
- Sonics Improves NoC Concurrency Management for SoC Designs with Multi-Channel Memory Sub-systems, Addresses Place & Route Tool Restrictions
- Avatar Integrated Systems Physical Implementation Tool Certified on TSMC 7nm FinFET Process
- Mentor Graphics Announces Completion of 20 nm Test Chip Tapeout with STMicroelectronics Using Olympus-SoC Place and Route System
- Design Compiler 2010 Doubles Productivity of Synthesis and Place and Route
Breaking News
Most Popular
- Softbank Said to Have a Buyout Offer for Arm
- Tenstorrent Achieves First-Pass Silicon Success for High-Performance AI Processor SoC Using Synopsys' Broad DesignWare IP Portfolio
- Analog Devices Announces Combination with Maxim Integrated, Strengthening Analog Semiconductor Leadership
- Arm intends to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth
- VITEC Licenses Codasip Bk5 Core for Multi-Purpose Use in Video Products