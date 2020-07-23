European Space Agency, Blue Pearl Software and ADIUVO Engineering Partner Contract to Improve the usability of ESA Soft-Cores

SANTA CLARA, California – July 22, 2020 – Blue Pearl Software, Inc. a leading provider of design automation software for Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), System-On-Chip (SOC) or Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA) technology and intellectual property (IP) verification, today announced a contract with European Space Agency (ESA) and ADIUVO Engineering aimed at improving the usability of the ESA soft-core IP.

The IP Cores were developed in the scope of ESA activities, ranging from in-house developments to contractor work and from simple FPGA to complex SOC devices. The cores promote and consolidate the use of standardized functions, protocols and/or architectures such as SpaceWire, CAN, TMTC, and more. (ESA IP portfolio)

Under the contract, ADIUVO Engineering and ESA will leverage Blue Pearl Software’s Visual Verification Suite to perform advanced RTL structural analysis, ensure standard coding styles are followed and perform clock domain crossing analysis to ensure that cores do not cause meta stability issues when used in ASIC or FPGA implementations.

“The ESA soft-cores catalogue was developed to facilitate reuse of existing integrated circuit functions needed onboard satellites. At the origin of ESA IP Cores service the IP cores were also helping to counteract obsolescence and discontinuity of existing space standard ASICs, thus helping to guarantee the availability of some key functions in a technology independent format.” Said Agustin Fernandez Leon, Head of the Microelectronics Sectionat European Space Agency. “Our contract with Blue Pearl and ADIUVOis intended to verify and improve the quality and usability of the IP for European space programs.”

“We are proud that ESA has chosen Blue Pearl Software’s verification solutions to improve the usability of their IP.” Said Ellis Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Office, Blue Pearl Software. “With a large section of our customer in the Aerospace industry, our tools have proven to help find and fix critical issues early in the design process. Having ESA IP pre-checked will only help to accelerated space designs.”

About Blue Pearl Software

Blue Pearl Software, Inc. is a provider of DO-254 compliant design automation software for ASIC, FPGA and IP RTL verification. Our customers are RTL managers and developers, in military, aerospace, semiconductor, medical, communications and safety critical design companies, who wish to avoid costly and time-consuming design spins due to simulation / HW mismatches, invalid constraints and clocking issues. To learn more about Blue Pearl visit www.bluepearlsoftware.com.

About ADIUVO Engineering

ADIUVO Engineering and Training ltd, is a boutique consultancy created with the aim of supporting a range of industries and applications including Space, Industrial, Defense and Commercial. Uniquely it was also established with the aim of supporting the individual engineer achieve more in their role. To learn more about ADUUVO Engineering visit adiuvoengineering.com/





