Softbank talks to Apple and Nvidia about Arm sale
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (July 23, 2020)
SoftBank has talked to both Nvidia and Apple about selling all or part of Arm to them, reports Bloomberg.
However Apple, as a user of Arm cores, might be interested in taking a stake as it did in the sale of Toshiba Memory (now Kioxia).
