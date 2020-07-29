Arm China asks Beijing government to intervene in row with Arm UK

By David Manners, Electronic Weekly (July 29, 2020)

Arm China is asking the Beijing government to step into the row between Arm UK and Arm China.

Arm UK sacked the chairman and CEO of Arm China, Allen Wu, but Wu refused to go.

Wu is is said to have hired his own security guards and won’t let representatives of the Arm China board or Arm Ltd on the Arm China premises.

Now Arm China has asked the Beijing government to step in to resolve the dispute.

