Intel Outside ... Just Like all the Others

By Bolaji Ojo, EETimes (July 27, 2020)

Intel Corp. did not make a formal announcement but industry observers believe the company will within the next 5 to 10 years terminate the development of next-generation semiconductor process technology, stop building new wafer fabs and, like many of its rivals, depend solely on dedicated foundries for these critical services.

Let’s be clear; The last of the old-generation IDMs (integrated device manufacturer) is on its way out. Last week, Bob Swan, Intel CEO, told analysts the company would by 2022 decide whether it would continue the internal development of next-gen technology process and increase its use of foundries.

