Intel Outside ... Just Like all the Others
By Bolaji Ojo, EETimes (July 27, 2020)
Intel Corp. did not make a formal announcement but industry observers believe the company will within the next 5 to 10 years terminate the development of next-generation semiconductor process technology, stop building new wafer fabs and, like many of its rivals, depend solely on dedicated foundries for these critical services.
Let’s be clear; The last of the old-generation IDMs (integrated device manufacturer) is on its way out. Last week, Bob Swan, Intel CEO, told analysts the company would by 2022 decide whether it would continue the internal development of next-gen technology process and increase its use of foundries.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Gen-Z Seeks to Share Memory, Lower Latencies
- Intel Outside ... Just Like all the Others
- Intento Design announces the launch of ID-Calibre, an ID-Substrate extension for behavioural TCAD simulation on a complete AMS chip
- Analog Devices Acquires HDMI Business From INVECAS, Expanding High Performance Audiovisual Capabilities
- Arm China asks Beijing government to intervene in row with Arm UK
Most Popular
- Arm China asks Beijing government to intervene in row with Arm UK
- Intel is a Potentially Great Foundry
- Intel Outside ... Just Like all the Others
- Fraunhofer IIS licenses MPEG-H Audio patents to Samsung
- Analog Devices Acquires HDMI Business From INVECAS, Expanding High Performance Audiovisual Capabilities