Nvidia Buying Arm Would be Reckless

By Bolaji Ojo, EETimes (August 2, 2020)

Nvidia Corp. is reported to be in talks to purchase Arm Holdings Plc. If true, the move would be beyond stupid. It would be reckless and would ignite a firestorm of negative reactions from current and potential Arm licenses and be, on a long-term basis, counter productive for Nvidia and its shareholders.

Why Nvidia could be considering such a move is obvious. The company’s market value has rocketed to its highest level since it went public in January 1999, climbing above the capitalization of Intel Corp., the global No. 1 semiconductor supplier by revenue. Leveraging the lofty stock price, low borrowing rates and strong cash position to make a major, market-defining acquisition, would seem to make sense.

