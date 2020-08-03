Nvidia Buying Arm Would be Reckless
By Bolaji Ojo, EETimes (August 2, 2020)
Nvidia Corp. is reported to be in talks to purchase Arm Holdings Plc. If true, the move would be beyond stupid. It would be reckless and would ignite a firestorm of negative reactions from current and potential Arm licenses and be, on a long-term basis, counter productive for Nvidia and its shareholders.
Why Nvidia could be considering such a move is obvious. The company’s market value has rocketed to its highest level since it went public in January 1999, climbing above the capitalization of Intel Corp., the global No. 1 semiconductor supplier by revenue. Leveraging the lofty stock price, low borrowing rates and strong cash position to make a major, market-defining acquisition, would seem to make sense.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Softbank talks to Apple and Nvidia about Arm sale
- Expanding Universe for HPC, NVIDIA CEO Brings GPU Acceleration to Arm
- NVIDIA Brings CUDA to Arm, Enabling New Path to Exascale Supercomputing
- NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices
- ARM-SoftBank: Selling at Top or Buying at Bottom?