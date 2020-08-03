Nvidia-Arm Deal Would Be a Technology "Disaster"
By Junko Yoshida, EETimes (August 2, 2020)
That Nvidia intends to buy Arm from Softbank now appears to be more than just idle speculation. Nvidia initially approached SoftBank with a proposal to purchase Arm for more than $32 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, according to two news sources.
Bloomberg and the Financial Times independently confirmed the courtship.
There’s no guarantee that the discussions will result in a sale, but just raising the possibility spurred sources in the tech sector to reach out to EE Times to tell us how little sense the deal makes.
Put simply, the Nvidia-Arm deal is a tough sell. Even tougher is coming up with any semblance of positive narratives for this M&A. Forget about “synergy” or “win, win.”
