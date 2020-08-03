Nvidia in pole position to buy Arm

By David Manners, ElectronisWeekly (August 3, 2020)

Talks between Softbank and Nvidia about selling a stake in Arm are reported by the Nikkei to be at an advanced stage.

It is said that Softbank will want to retain a stake in the company.

Speculation over why Nvidia wants Arm is widespread.

One explanation is that with Nvidia’s soaring share price – now at $260 billion – a $20-30 billion all-share deal looks easy for Nvidia to absorb.

