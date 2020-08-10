TSMC July 2020 Revenue Report

Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Aug. 10, 2020 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for July 2020: On a consolidated basis, revenues for July 2020 were approximately NT$105.96 billion, a decrease of 12.3 percent from June 2020 and an increase of 25.0 percent from July 2019. Revenues for January through July 2020 totaled NT$727.26 billion, an increase of 33.6 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

TSMC July Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues July 2020 105,963 June 2020 120,878 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % (12.3) July 2019 84,758 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 25.0 January to July 2020 727,259 January to July 2019 544,461 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 33.6





