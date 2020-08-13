BrainChip Inc Appoints Vice President of Worldwide Sales

Rob Telson Joins BrainChip to Lead Sales and the Commercialization of the Akida™ Technology

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.-- August 12, 2020 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that Rob Telson has joined the Company as Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

As the Company executes on plans to deliver its groundbreaking technology with both intellectual property licenses and as an integrated circuit provider, Rob will lead the worldwide sales organization as well as build an applications engineering team to best support customers and augment the Company’s design, development and research groups located in Aliso Viejo, California, Toulous, France and Perth, Western Australia.

“Rob has a long history of successful executive sales experience. With over 20 years in the semiconductor and intellectual property industry, his background at Synopsys, ARM and Artisan Components are key factors in his work to support the licensing of our intellectual property and products," said Louis DiNardo, President and CEO of BrainChip. "We will work together on driving and growing our integrated circuit sales channel. With chips in hand we are well positioned to successfully commercialize the Akida product line.”

Mr. Telson added, “I am excited to join the BrainChip team. The Company is at a pivotal point in bringing new technology to market that is ultra-low power and meeting key performance objectives that significantly advance the ability to learn at the edge. With artificial intelligence as a core competency, our products can impact a wide variety of end markets.”

Prior to BrainChip, Rob had a 14-year tenure at ARM where he was a member of the executive management team and responsible for driving sales growth in North America as well as developing strategic relationships with semiconductor manufacturing partners including TSMC, IBM, Globalfoundries, Samsung, UMC, SMIC and other Tier-2 providers. His efforts helped ARM successfully collaborate with the top 20 global semiconductor companies.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that has developed a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include local training, learning and inference. The company markets an innovative event-based neural network processor that is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and implements the network processor in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing, BrainChip has pioneered a spiking neural network, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than transmission to the cloud or a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint data centers.





