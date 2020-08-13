Front-end voice processing software package providing enhanced speech intelligibility for voice-enabled devices
CHIPS Act Targets Post-Globalized Industry
By George Leopold and Junko Yoshida, EETimes (August 12, 2020)
The U.S. economy is tanking, America is recording more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths daily, millions file for unemployment benefits each week. Amid the crises, chips are taking center stage in what looks like a new, pandemic-driven industrial policy .
Manufacturing advanced and secure circuits domestically is no longer just a talking point. Momentum is building, observers note.
The Creating Helpful Incentives for Producing Semiconductors in America Act is wending its way through the congressional budget process. Politicians, bureaucrats and semiconductor companies – including Intel – increasingly back efforts to beef up chip production on US soil.
With “real money” likely available by the fall, the domestic chip industry industry is scurrying for a piece of the action.
A key question remains: Whether the bill offers substantive funds, or is just “another paper tiger”? says Dan Hutcheson, CEO of VLSI Research. More important, will the U.S. government stick to this new industrial policy for the long term?
With Congress in its August recess, EE Times offers the primer – who, what and how of the CHIPS Act. We also examine why both the US government and semiconductor industry are in the midst of a 180-degree reversal of the globalization drumbeat they have followed for decades.
We spoke with James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies and VLSI Research’s CEO Hutcheson.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Xilinx Targets Automotive Telematics Industry with New Line of Intelligent Chips
- Tachyum Demo Shows Prodigy will be Faster than NVIDIA and Intel Chips
- QuickLogic Joins CHIPS Alliance to Expand Open Source FPGA Efforts
- CHIPS Alliance Announces AIB 2.0 Draft Specification to Accelerate Design of Open Source Chiplets
- Synopsys' Silicon-Proven DesignWare DDR IP for High-Performance Cloud Computing Networking Chips Selected by NVIDIA
Breaking News
- CHIPS Act Targets Post-Globalized Industry
- Alchip Technologies Opens 5nm ASIC Design Capabilities
- Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions' RadHard Microelectronics Assist in Study of Sun and Earth Connection
- Cadence Delivers Machine Learning-Optimized Xcelium Logic Simulation with up to 5X Faster Regressions
- BrainChip Inc Appoints Vice President of Worldwide Sales
Most Popular
- Tachyum Demo Shows Prodigy will be Faster than NVIDIA and Intel Chips
- SiFive Secures $61 Million in Series E Funding
- Huawei to end production of leading edge mobile chipsets
- China-Based HiSilicon's Time in the Top-10 Ranking May be Short Lived
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce