Movellus Named to EETimes' Silicon 100 Emerging Startups to Watch List

SAN JOSE, CA, August 14, 2020 — Movellus today announced that the company was named an EETimes’ Silicon 100 emerging company to watch. Movellus was noted for its technology enabling the use of digital design and verification tools to quickly implement analog functionality.

EETimes is an electronics industry magazine that has been published in the United States since 1972. This year’s Silicon 100 is the 20th version of the EETimes’ list of promising electronics and semiconductor companies.

“EETimes is a highly prestigious publication, with expert coverage of our industry’s rapidly evolving technology,” said Mo Faisal, President & CEO of Movellus. “We’re honored to have been selected to their list alongside such talented technology companies.”

About Movellus’ Product Portfolio

Movellus provides Intelligent Clock Distribution Networks for high performance SoCs that help customers optimize power, performance, and area of their entire SoC by as much as 10%. The products are built on Movellus’ core Application-Optimized timing product circuits that seamlessly integrate within SoCs without disrupting existing synthesis, P&R, static timing analysis, and DFT methodologies. The products include Application-Optimized PLLs & DLLs.

About Movellus

Movellus delivers chip-level architectural innovations to its customers in cloud computing, AI, aerospace, Edge/IoT, and other markets. Movellus’ Clock Distribution Networks are based on its Application-Optimized™ IP technology, including PLLs and DLLs. Movellus is located at 3031 Tisch Way, 110 Plaza West, San Jose, CA 95128. For more information please visit www.movellus.com or email sales@movellus.com.





