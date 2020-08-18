Mixel's Patented D-PHY RX+ IP Extends Market Share with Automotive Microcontrollers

Mixel MIPI IP integrated in ever-expanding list of automotive customers, all with first-time silicon-success

San Jose, CA – August 18, 2020 - Mixel®, a leading provider of mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) announced today that Mixel’s patented MIPI® IP solution, MIPI D-PHYSM RX+, continues to expand its market share and provide advanced features for automotive microcontrollers.

Mixel developed a proprietary MIPI IP configuration, MIPI D-PHY RX+, that allows for full-speed production testing without requiring a full-D-PHY Universal configuration. With this patented solution, Mixel has been able to achieve a smaller footprint and improved performance of the D-PHY RX, resulting in a substantial reduction of 35% in area and 50% reduction in standby power. Additionally, this unique configuration enables higher data rate performance by minimizing the capacitive load at the high-speed serial interface pins and isolating the loop back test from any loading on the serial interface pins, all while achieving 100% test coverage of the complete IP.

The Cypress Traveo II® product family supports the latest in car networks, offers high performance graphics engines optimized for a minimum memory footprint, and embeds dedicated features to increase data security in the car.

“For our latest generation of Traveo II® automotive microcontrollers, we had aggressive power, area and performance requirements in a challenging process node,” said Cypress Semiconductor Vice President, Sean Foley. “The Mixel development team worked well with Cypress and went the extra mile to deliver a differentiated, patented MIPI D-PHY IP for automotive clusters that will enable our customers to meet their design requirements with Traveo II® MCUs. Cypress looks forward to continued collaboration with Mixel.”

While Cypress is one of the latest customers to implement Mixel’s MIPI PHY IP solutions, Mixel has been focused on providing auto-grade IP to its customers for many years. One of the first was GEO Semiconductor, Inc. (“GEO”), the market leader in camera video processors (CVP) for automotive viewing cameras. Mixel has provided its MIPI D-PHY IP in three generations of GEO’s CVP product family including the GEO GW5. Every product was a first silicon success.

"We have worked with Mixel for many years on multiple generations of our automotive CVPs, with each design delivering on all performance and quality goals,” said GEO’s Kent Goodin, VP of Hardware Engineering. “We have been consistently impressed with their technical excellence. And while we work with a lot of IP vendors, we believe that Mixel offers the best customer support in the IP business.”

“It is exciting to see Mixel’s MIPI IP being embraced by an ever-expanding list of MIPI automotive application Licensees and achieving first-time silicon-success,” said Ashraf Takla, Mixel’s President and CEO. “We are glad to see our patented technology being widely adopted and deployed across all market segments.”

About Mixel:

Mixel is a leading provider of mixed-signal IPs and offers a wide portfolio of high-performance mixed-signal connectivity IP solutions. Mixel’s mixed-signal portfolio includes PHYs and SerDes, such as MIPI D-PHY, MIPI M-PHY®, MIPI C-PHYSM, LVDS, and many dual mode PHY supporting multiple standards. Mixel was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with global operation to support a worldwide customer base. For more information contact Mixel at info@mixel.com or visit www.mixel.com.

About MIPI Alliance:

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Founded in 2003, the organization has over 325 member companies worldwide and 14 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.





