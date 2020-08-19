Intel Looks to Regain Innovation Lead

By Kevin Krewell, EETimes (August 17, 2020)

Intel held an Architecture Day for the first time in two years; it was the company’s chance to reclaim the lead in technology innovation after some recent missteps. The company argued that future progress in IC performance will be predicated less on process shrinks and more on architectural innovations. It then went on to demonstrate it’s getting its groove back with work in several categories of architectural innovation.

Intel has codified those categories. Intel’s Raja Koduri, SVP, chief architect and GM Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software, focused on what Intel calls the Six Pillars of Innovation.

They are: process (which included packaging), architecture, memory, interconnect, security, and software. Packaging is a critical element to putting heterogeneous design methodology together in an efficient coherent manner. And Intel had a lot to talk about when it comes to packaging. It is also clear that Intel has multiple arrows in its quiver to build future designs.

Click here to read more ...







