MIPI CSI-2 Tansmitter v 2.1, Compatible with MIPI C-PHY v1.2 & DPHY v2.1.
Intel Looks to Regain Innovation Lead
By Kevin Krewell, EETimes (August 17, 2020)
Intel held an Architecture Day for the first time in two years; it was the company’s chance to reclaim the lead in technology innovation after some recent missteps. The company argued that future progress in IC performance will be predicated less on process shrinks and more on architectural innovations. It then went on to demonstrate it’s getting its groove back with work in several categories of architectural innovation.
Intel has codified those categories. Intel’s Raja Koduri, SVP, chief architect and GM Intel Architecture, Graphics and Software, focused on what Intel calls the Six Pillars of Innovation.
They are: process (which included packaging), architecture, memory, interconnect, security, and software. Packaging is a critical element to putting heterogeneous design methodology together in an efficient coherent manner. And Intel had a lot to talk about when it comes to packaging. It is also clear that Intel has multiple arrows in its quiver to build future designs.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Imagination Technologies commits to the UK as it looks to accelerate growth in new areas of technological innovation
- Former Intel exec to lead Arm's automotive and embedded business
- Jim Keller Joins Intel to Lead Silicon Engineering
- Intel Supports American Innovation with $7 Billion Investment in Next-Generation Semiconductor Factory in Arizona
- Samsung Cuts Intel's Semiconductor Sales Lead to 16% in 2Q15
Breaking News
- Moortec Provides In-Chip Sensing Fabrics on TSMC N6 Process Technology
- Intel Looks to Regain Innovation Lead
- US Tightens Chip Export Screws on Huawei
- RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem
- CEVA's Wi-Fi 6 Solution Becomes World's First IP to Achieve Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6 Status from the Wi-Fi Alliance
Most Popular
- Moortec Provides In-Chip Sensing Fabrics on TSMC N6 Process Technology
- RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem
- SiFive and Innovium Announce Collaboration to Accelerate Innovation in Data Center Networking
- SiFive Announces OpenFive, an Industry-Leading Custom Silicon Business Unit
- BrainChip Inc and Magik Eye Inc. Partner to Combine Best of AI with 3D Sensing for Total 3D Vision Solution