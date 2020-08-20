Synopsys Appoints Sassine Ghazi as Chief Operating Officer

Deep Technical and Business Expertise Ideal for Synopsys' Next Wave of Innovation, Growth and Profitability

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced that Sassine Ghazi has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Ghazi, who joined Synopsys in 1998, brings multiple decades of experience in chip design, applications engineering, customer support, sales, and business management. Most recently, he was general manager of Synopsys' Design Group, where he accelerated development of market-changing new products and put into place a compelling strategy and roadmap grounded in deep technical knowledge and close customer collaboration. Prior to Synopsys, he worked as a design engineer at Intel. He holds bachelor's degrees in business administration and electrical engineering, and a Master of Science in electrical and computer engineering.

"Sassine's outstanding track record, strong industry relationships, and keen understanding of both the technical innovation and business execution of our company makes him a great choice for the COO position," said Aart de Geus, chairman and co-CEO of Synopsys. "As Synopsys continually evolves to sustain strong growth and technical innovation, Sassine's infectious enthusiasm, can-do management and focused execution are perfect to help lead the company to deliver on our growth and profitability objectives."

"It is a privilege to assume the COO position, working alongside our senior leaders to further evolve and focus the strengths of Synopsys," said Sassine Ghazi. "Our strategy has never been more compelling in delivering high-value innovation to enable our customers' ambitious objectives. I am incredibly energized to work with the team as we continue to accelerate technical impact, sharpen operational excellence and deepen customer relationships."

"Synopsys is a strong company powered by industry leaders, an outstanding field organization and committed employees," added Chi-Foon Chan, co-CEO of Synopsys. "Sassine embodies the characteristics we honor: technical depth, integrity and a passion for customer and team success."

