Clue Technologies adopts OneSpin's verification solution for avionic computing systems

August 20, 2020 -- Clue Technologies has announced that it has adopted OneSpin’s advanced coverage-driven assertion-based verification solution, allowing it sell its safety-certified intelligent computing systems to aircraft manufacturers.

Clue will use the OneSpin 360 DV-Verify coverage-driven assertion-based verification to augment its verification environment and enable the discovery of bugs that have eluded the company’s simulation-only flow. OneSpin’s DV-Verify will be used early on in the verification flow to achieve convergence earlier and reach DO-254 certification. One of the many capabilities of OneSpin’s DV-Verify is its Quantify App that will allow for the precise measure of verification progress that will lead to faster sign-off and greater confidence of zero bug escapes, which is essential to meeting DO-254 certification.

“At Clue, our ultimate goal is to help produce safer and more efficient aircraft and provide the highest quality computing systems to make that happen,” said Ignacio Fernández Montes, CEO at Clue Technologies. “To meet that goal, we must continually meet the highest safety standard in avionics. We are excited to have partnered with OneSpin on this endeavour. Their technology will allow us to exhaustively verify our state-of-the-art designs beyond what simulation alone can provide.”





