OpenFive Enhances Differentiated IP Portfolio with Die-to-Die Interface Controllers for HPC and Chiplet Markets
Based on industry-leading Interlaken IP for chip-to-chip connectivity, the Die-to-Die IP portfolio targets chiplets and heterogeneous solutions to support monolithic and 2.5D based ASICs
SAN MATEO, Calif.-- August 20, 2020 -- OpenFive, the leading provider of customizable, silicon-focused solutions with differentiated IP, today announced the launch of a new Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP portfolio to serve next-generation chiplet based designs for Networking, HPC, and AI Markets.
With recent advances in package technologies and the cost per area increase in newer nodes, it is advantageous to connect multiple dies, or chiplets, on a single package with silicon-based interposer or an organic substrate. To enable this heterogeneous integration for various markets, OpenFive Die-to-Die connectivity IP is a major enablement block. OpenFive’s 1st Generation Die-to-Die IP is specifically designed to provide a very low-latency controller to work with SerDes based connectivity between two dies. OpenFive Die-to-Die IP is intended to enable SoC architects to connect chip logic to optimized XSR/VSR/SR based SerDes while embracing native customer-defined interfaces, or Arm® AMBA® AXI.
OpenFive’s die-to-die controller uniquely offers low latency and scalable throughput to address very high-bandwidth requirements in the multi terabits range with a single controller. Optional low latency FEC (Forward Error Correction) IP Engines can help achieve very low bit error rates (BER) depending on the characteristics of the channel connecting the two dies.
“We have achieved a throughput of up to >2Tbps and latency of few tens of nano-seconds end to end with a lead customer in HPC,” said Mohit Gupta, SVP and General Manager, IP Business Unit, OpenFive. “Additionally, working with our leading SerDes partners, we can offer a complete sub-system solution optimized for their needs.”
OpenFive is uniquely positioned with over a decade of experience in providing solutions for leading networking, storage, and AI products with its Interlaken IP for Chip-to-Chip connectivity, coupled with 2.5D-based ASIC integration experience for HBM2E based products.
OpenFive will continue to extend the series of Die-to-Die IP portfolio for other parallel PHY based architectures in the future as they become available.
OpenFive is a self-contained and autonomous custom silicon business unit of SiFive and offers customizable and differentiated SoC IP for Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, HPC, and Networking solutions. The OpenFive portfolio includes low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken connectivity fabric, 400/800G Ethernet, High-bandwidth memory (HBM2/E), USB subsystem IP, and die-to-die interconnect IP for next-generation heterogeneous chiplet-style products.
OpenFive’s end-to-end expertise in Architecture, Design Implementation, Software, Silicon Validation, and Manufacturing delivers high-quality silicon, with first-time-right results. For more information, please visit OpenFive.com.
About SiFive
SiFive is the leading provider of processor cores, accelerators, and SoC IP to create domain-specific architecture based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. SiFive offers scalable, configurable processor cores pre-integrated with security, trace, and debug features for workload-specific accelerator designs. Founded by the inventors of RISC-V, SiFive has 15 design centers worldwide and backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, SK hynix, Qualcomm Ventures, Western Digital, Intel Capital, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- SiFive Announces OpenFive, an Industry-Leading Custom Silicon Business Unit
- SiFive Elevates Custom SoC Design With Enhanced Processor IP Portfolio
- SiFive Launches Advanced Trace and Debug Portfolio, SiFive Insight
- SiFive and CEVA Partner to Bring Machine Learning Processors to Mainstream Markets
- PRO DESIGN Extends FPGA Based Prototyping Portfolio With proFPGA XCVU13P Module - Offering Highest Interface and System Performance
Breaking News
- Arm and DARPA Sign Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Technological Innovation
- OpenFive Enhances Differentiated IP Portfolio with Die-to-Die Interface Controllers for HPC and Chiplet Markets
- Synopsys IC Validator, Running on AMD EPYC Processor Powered Azure Virtual Machines, Verifies AMD Radeon Pro VII GPU Design in Under Nine Hours
- Electronics Supply Chains Splitting Between China and U.S.
- DRAM Capex Spending Expected to Decline 20% in 2020
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page