Visit Moortec at the Virtual TSMC Technology Symposium & Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
August 24, 2020 -- Moortec will be exhibiting at next week’s virtual TSMC Technology Symposiums and OIP Ecosystem Forums. If you are attending the events make sure you visit Moortec’s virtual booth to learn more about our innovative in-chip monitoring technologies and sensing fabrics. As proud members of the TSMC IP Alliance, Moortec provide a full suite of embedded monitoring IP on TSMC’s advanced nodes, configurable by application to 5nm and beyond.
Moortec’s embedded sensing technology enables the assessment of key chip parameters both during production test and the measurement of real-time dynamic conditions during mission mode. In-chip sensing continues to be an essential element to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today’s advanced process technologies, underpinning optimisation schemes, telemetry and semiconductor lifecycle analytics.
Moortec is dedicated to maximizing performance, optimizing power utilization, and enabling highly accurate in-chip analytics across many sectors, including AI, Data Center, 5G & Consumer and Automotive applications.
The Moortec team will be manning our virtual booth during the event in each region and look forward to speaking to delegates and customers via the ‘Live Chat’ option! We will also be responding immediately to attendees filling out the contact form on our TSMC virtual event micro-site.
|
Search Silicon IP
Moortec Hot IP
Related News
- Moortec to exhibit at the TSMC Europe Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum & Technology Symposium
- Moortec to Showcase its Advances in Embedded PVT Monitoring IP for 40nm-5nm at 2019 TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum in Santa Clara
- Moortec to Exhibit at TSMC’s 2015 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- M31 Technology Wins Customers' Choice Award for Automotive IP Paper at TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum
- Andes Technology Features 32-bit A25MP and 64-bit AX25MP RISC-V Multicore Processors With Andes Custom Extension at TSMC 2019 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- TrendForce Analyzes Impacts of Expanded U.S. Sanctions Against Huawei on Five Major Tech Industries
- Sofics releases Analog I/O's and ESD clamps for TSMC N5 process
- Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications
- Foundry Revenue Projected to Grow by 14% YoY in 3Q20 as Downstream Clients Exhibit Strong Demand, Says TrendForce
- Socionext and Osaka University Develop New Deep Learning Method for Object Detection in Low-Light Conditions
Most Popular
- Electronics Supply Chains Splitting Between China and U.S.
- The Landmark IPO of VeriSilicon (688521.SH) on Shanghai STAR Market
- Intel Looks to Regain Innovation Lead
- RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem
- Synopsys Posts Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page