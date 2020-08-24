Visit Moortec at the Virtual TSMC Technology Symposium & Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum

August 24, 2020 -- Moortec will be exhibiting at next week’s virtual TSMC Technology Symposiums and OIP Ecosystem Forums. If you are attending the events make sure you visit Moortec’s virtual booth to learn more about our innovative in-chip monitoring technologies and sensing fabrics. As proud members of the TSMC IP Alliance, Moortec provide a full suite of embedded monitoring IP on TSMC’s advanced nodes, configurable by application to 5nm and beyond.

Moortec’s embedded sensing technology enables the assessment of key chip parameters both during production test and the measurement of real-time dynamic conditions during mission mode. In-chip sensing continues to be an essential element to achieving the highest levels of performance and reliability within today’s advanced process technologies, underpinning optimisation schemes, telemetry and semiconductor lifecycle analytics.

Moortec is dedicated to maximizing performance, optimizing power utilization, and enabling highly accurate in-chip analytics across many sectors, including AI, Data Center, 5G & Consumer and Automotive applications.

The Moortec team will be manning our virtual booth during the event in each region and look forward to speaking to delegates and customers via the ‘Live Chat’ option! We will also be responding immediately to attendees filling out the contact form on our TSMC virtual event micro-site.





