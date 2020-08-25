Analog Bits to Present Papers on Wafer-Scale Sensors and PCIe Clock Systems at TSMC 2020 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forums

Santa Clara, CA -- August 24, 2020 – Analog Bits, a leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, will be presenting two ground-breaking papers at this year’s TSMC Online Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem forums on August 25th.

Paper One: Case Study of AI Wafer Scale SoC from Cerebras Systems using Analog Bits Power Integrity Sensors

High-precision, high-sensitivity, small footprint sensors which can populate wafer scale SOC effectively and economically Programmable, multi-threshold, cascadable sensors used to monitor all wafer level power and operations

Paper Two: Design & Integration of Complete On-die Clock Subsystem for PCIe Gen 5

On-die PCIe clock source for highprecision, low-jitter, and small footprint Expanding PCIe Gen5 clock subsystem into other clocking needs, such as Ethernet

WHEN: August 25th, 2020

WHERE: Both papers are available via TSMC Online Forums, under the HPC/3DIC track

REGISTER: https://tsmc-signup.pl-marketing.biz/attendees/2020symp/na/

About Analog Bits

Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc., is the leading supplier of mixedsignal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Products include precision clocking macros such as PLLs & DLLs, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s as well as specialized Sensors. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35-micron to 7-nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.





