Simple Low Cost SONOS Flash. Available in affordable 90nm foundry process
Analog Bits to Present Papers on Wafer-Scale Sensors and PCIe Clock Systems at TSMC 2020 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forums
Santa Clara, CA -- August 24, 2020 – Analog Bits, a leading provider of low-power mixed-signal IP (Intellectual Property) solutions, will be presenting two ground-breaking papers at this year’s TSMC Online Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem forums on August 25th.
Paper One: Case Study of AI Wafer Scale SoC from Cerebras Systems using Analog Bits Power Integrity Sensors
- High-precision, high-sensitivity, small footprint sensors which can populate wafer scale SOC effectively and economically
- Programmable, multi-threshold, cascadable sensors used to monitor all wafer level power and operations
Paper Two: Design & Integration of Complete On-die Clock Subsystem for PCIe Gen 5
- On-die PCIe clock source for highprecision, low-jitter, and small footprint
- Expanding PCIe Gen5 clock subsystem into other clocking needs, such as Ethernet
WHEN: August 25th, 2020
WHERE: Both papers are available via TSMC Online Forums, under the HPC/3DIC track
REGISTER: https://tsmc-signup.pl-marketing.biz/attendees/2020symp/na/
About Analog Bits
Founded in 1995, Analog Bits, Inc., is the leading supplier of mixedsignal IP with a reputation for easy and reliable integration into advanced SOCs. Products include precision clocking macros such as PLLs & DLLs, programmable interconnect solutions such as multi-protocol SERDES and programmable I/O’s as well as specialized Sensors. With billions of IP cores fabricated in customer silicon, from 0.35-micron to 7-nm processes, Analog Bits has an outstanding heritage of "first-time-working” with foundries and IDMs.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Analog Bits to present half-power, multi-protocol SERDES at TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to demonstrate Low Power SERDES at TSMC's Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to Demonstrate New High Performance and Ultra-Low Power SERDES IP at TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Analog Bits to deliver two presentations on 16nm IP at TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- Visit Moortec at the Virtual TSMC Technology Symposium & Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry's Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology
- TSMC Plots the Process Course to Its Next "Generational Node"
- Synopsys and TSMC Accelerate 2.5D/3DIC Designs with Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate and Integrated Fan-Out Certified Design Flows
- Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate 3nm Innovation, Enabling Next-Generation SoC Design
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
Most Popular
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
- TrendForce Analyzes Impacts of Expanded U.S. Sanctions Against Huawei on Five Major Tech Industries
- Foundry Revenue Projected to Grow by 14% YoY in 3Q20 as Downstream Clients Exhibit Strong Demand, Says TrendForce
- Dolphin Design Releases its First Development Platform on TSMC 22ULL Process for Smart Home Applications
- Socionext and Osaka University Develop New Deep Learning Method for Object Detection in Low-Light Conditions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page