SiliconArts Joins the Khronos Group to Support Standardization of Vulkan Ray Tracing
RayCore GPU for mobile and VR will enable Vulkan-compatible ray tracing acceleration
SEOUL, South Korea – 24 August 2020 – SiliconArts has become a full member of the Khronos® Group standards consortium to support the development and ratification of ray tracing extensions to the Vulkan® cross-platform 3D API. The company will extend its RayCore® GPU cores to be compliant with the upcoming Vulkan ray tracing extensions, providing the necessary functionality to accelerate new Vulkan API calls. When integrated with existing raster shader GPUs, the resulting solution off-loads the ray tracing calls while preserving the existing raster graphics pipeline, to enhance real-time photo-realistic graphics quality on a wide range of devices.
|Ad
| pico 2D Graphics Processor for Wearables/IoT
2D Vector Graphics Accelerator / GPU (Graphics Processing Unit)
PowerVR Series7XE GPU
“The Vulkan ray tracing API extensions will enable standardization of ray tracing on mobile devices, with desktop compatibility, enabling thousands of developers to create ray tracing content for multiple markets and platforms,” said SiliconArts CEO Hyung-Min Yoon. ”We will work with the Khronos Vulkan Working Group to evolve the extensions to keep pace with new techniques such as path tracing and deliver the cross-vendor standardization the developer community needs.”
“We warmly welcome SiliconArts as a Khronos member and are eager to working with them on helping ensure the new Vulkan ray tracing extensions satisfy the needs of all markets, including mobile, desktop, and cloud,“ said Neil Trevett, president of the Khronos Group. “SiliconArts has unique expertise in bringing such advanced rendering capabilities to mobile and wearable devices, and their participation brings a complementary perspective to help make the Vulkan standard even stronger for the entire industry.”
About Silicon Arts
Leading embedded ray-tracing GPU technology for all markets needing ray tracing support based on a licensable IP core that incorporates patented innovations to bring low power, real-time ray tracing to mainstream markets. SiliconArts® and RayCore® have registered trademarks of SiliconArts Inc.
About The Khronos Group
The Khronos Group is an open, non-profit, member-driven consortium of over 150 industry-leading companies creating advanced, royalty-free, interoperability standards for 3D graphics, augmented and virtual reality, and parallel programming. Khronos® and Vulkan® have registered trademarks of The Khronos Group Inc.
|
Search Silicon IP
SiliconArts Hot IP
Related News
- Imagination announces ray tracing technology for licensing
- OTOY and Imagination unveil breakthrough PowerVR Ray Tracing hardware platform for cinematic real time rendering
- Imagination and 3Glasses collaborate to promote ray tracing technology for virtual reality devices
- Imagination announces latest PowerVR Graphics SDK including full support for new Vulkan API
- Khronos Releases Vulkan 1.0 Specification
Breaking News
- MIPS lands up in China
- Chips&Media Publicizes the Collaboration on SiFive's OpenFive, a Custom Silicon Business Unit
- Chelsio Adopts Synopsys DesignWare 56G Ethernet PHY IP to Accelerate Development of High-Performance Computing SoC
- proteanTecs Closes $45M Growth Equity Round Led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT)
- Mentor's Questa and Veloce platforms help SimpleMachines dramatically speed development of its first AI processor
Most Popular
- Marvell and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver Industry's Most Advanced Data Infrastructure Portfolio on 5nm Technology
- Huawei is hurrying to build a wafer fab
- Nvidia Data Center Growth: Could Buying Arm Be an Ideal Match?
- Synopsys Collaborates with TSMC to Accelerate 3nm Innovation, Enabling Next-Generation SoC Design
- Cadence IC Packaging Reference Flow Certified for the Latest TSMC Advanced Packaging Solutions
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page