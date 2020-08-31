Mobiveil's 25xN RapidIO 4.1 compliant controller IP achives production status

MILPITAS, CALIF. –– August 31, 2020 –– Mobiveil, Inc., a fast-growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), platforms and IP-enabled design services, today announced that its 25xN RapidIO® Specification 4.1 compliant digital controller is now in volume production in customer silicon. Reaching volume production status for any IP is particularly important for customers as it minimize the risk of expensive SOC development.

The 25xN RapidIO Specification 4.1 offers 100 gigabits per second (Gbps) per x4 port to provide a proven, open standard interconnect fabric for systems requiring heterogeneous scale out and non-volatile storage. It supports interoperability with standard multiprocessing application programming interfaces (APIs), such as RDMA, MPI and MCAPI. The 25xN RapidIO Specification 4.1 adds support for high-availability and safety-critical extensions for aerospace and autonomous vehicle applications.

This IP is targeted to both existing RapidIO markets, such as wireless networking, high-performance computing (HPC) and high-reliability aerospace applications as well as emerging RapidIO markets including autonomous vehicles, cloud compute and storage applications.

Mobiveil RapidIO controller IP is currently available in both ASIC and FPGA devices. It is part of Mobiveil’s High Speed Serial Interconnect family of IP solutions that includes Compute Express Link (CXL), PCI Express 5.0, NVM Express 1.4, DDR4/3, HBM2, ONFI, 10G/1G Ethernet MACs, PCI Express Bridge and Switch solutions. Mobiveil IP offers highly configurable, feature-rich, power-efficient, and silicon-proven solutions with optimum balance between power and performance.

“The user community is pushing for higher throughput and RapidIO’s fourth-generation standard makes available 100G per port for 5G wireless networks, High Performance computing and Automotive applications,” remarks Ravi Thummarukudy, Mobiveil’s chief executive officer. “Our controller is highly configurable and fully optimizes link utilization, latency, reliability, power consumption and the silicon footprint.”

“Mobiveil continues to be an important contributor to the RapidIO community by providing proven RapidIO-based controllers,” adds Rick O’Connor, executive director at RapidIO.org. “Mobiveil is a key contributor within the RapidIO ecosystem by making IP available for the latest specifications enabling faster market adoption.”

Mobiveil’s RapidIO controller IP is available with a native flexible bus interface or with a scalable AXI bus interface to support direct connectivity for ease of integration in to SoC. Pricing is available upon request.

About RapidIO.org

The RapidIO unified fabric architecture, designed to be compatible with the most popular integrated host processors, communications processors, and digital signal processors, is a high-performance, packet-switched, interconnect fabric. RapidIO addresses performance critical computing needs in data center and HPC, communications infrastructure, industrial automation and military and aerospace markets offering high reliability, increased bandwidth, and low latency in an intra-system fabric. RapidIO provides chip-to-chip, board-to-board and shelf-to-shelf peer-to-peer connectivity at performance levels scaling to 100s of Gigabits per second and beyond. RapidIO.org, a non-profit corporation controlled by its members, directs the future development and drives the adoption of the RapidIO unified fabric architecture.

About Mobiveil

Mobiveil is a fast growing technology company that specializes in development of Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP), platforms and solutions for AI/ML, Flash Storage, Data Center, 5G Telecom, Automotive and Industrial IOT applications. Mobiveil team leverages decades of experience to deliver high-quality, production, proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form factor embedded platforms to leading companies worldwide. With a highly motivated engineering team, dedicated integration support, a flexible business model, strong industry presence through strategic alliances and key partnerships, Mobiveil solutions add value to users by matching their product goals on time and within budget. Mobiveil is headquartered in Silicon Valley with engineering development centers located in Milpitas, CA, Chennai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, in India, and sales offices and representatives located in the U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and the People’s Republic of China.





