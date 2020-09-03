Chips&Media Announces Making the First License Deal of Upscaling HW IP, c.WAVE120

SEOUL, September 03 – Chips&Media, the leading global provider of video and computer vision HW IPs, today announced making its first license deal of super-resolution HW IP, c.WAVE120, to one of the largest top-tier television and set-top box System-on-Chip (SoC) companies located in Taiwan.

c.WAVE120, a deep learning-based super-resolution HW IP that improves the enhancement of low-resolution image to high-resolution, officially launched in last April of 2020, successfully conclude a licensing deal to apply c.WAVE120 in 8K resolution televisions and varieties of set-top boxes. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economic market is struggling and forced to be shut down in many business areas worldwide; however, the multimedia market is continually growing as the demand for 8K resolution multimedia never ceases. The limitation of 8K resolution contents is potentially holding the media industry's revolutionizing back from giving flawless experience to the users. The super-resolution upscaling algorithm can be seen as the answer to solving content limitations to transform the existing contents from low-resolution to high-resolution contents.

Since c.WAVE120 meets the quality of the human visual system requires and converts images with 720p and 1080p to 4K or 8K resolution, "We are hoping to have SR IP to be a game-changer in the multimedia device market," said Jeiff Kim, a Marketing Director from Chips&Media. "Our c.WAVE120 provides high performance with low power consumption and process 8K@60fps; Additionally, we are currently in the technical development phase of expanding the SR portfolio to deliver more configurable IPs with more extra options to choose in power, performance, and bandwidth size.

Chips&Media is attending The Embedded Vision Summit the Virtual Conference as an exhibitor from September 15 to 25th. During the virtual exhibition, Chips&Media is inviting Willy Kwon, a technical leader of Computer Vision and Image Signal Processing Part, to do live Q&A sessions on "Why a Dedicated HW Accelerator is Recommended for Super-Resolution in Real-time Application" on September 15th, 17th, and 23rd at 8:00 pm in PST.





