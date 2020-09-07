Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Responses to Media on the U.S. Government's Consideration to Add the Company to a Trade Blacklist

September 7, 2020 -- Reuters reported Friday, September 4 (EST), citing a Defense Department official that the Trump administration is considering whether to add China’s top chipmaker SMIC to a trade blacklist.

SMIC solemnly declares that the Company, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Sci-Tech Innovation Board (STAR Market), is an international semiconductor foundry strictly complying with the laws and regulations of all jurisdictions where it performs its businesses. Since its inception, the Company has been fully compliant with all rules and laws. SMIC has maintained long-term strategic partnerships with multiple U.S.-based semiconductor equipment suppliers. Over the years, the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has granted numerous export licenses for the Company. With a large and diverse customer base, serving companies in the U.S., Europe, and other Asian regions, SMIC plays an important role in the global semiconductor supply chain. The Company manufactures semiconductors and provides services solely for civilian and commercial end-users and end-uses. We have no relationship with the Chinese military. In and before 2016, SMIC had been granted Validated End-User (VEU) authorization by the BIS and the company hosted several visits from U.S. Government officials. Any assumptions of the Company’s ties with the Chinese military are untrue statements and false accusations. The Company is in complete shock and perplexity to the news. Nevertheless, SMIC is open to sincere and transparent communication with the U.S. Government agencies in hope of resolving potential misunderstandings.





