Arasan Announces MIPI I3C IP Cores compliant to the MIPI I3C Specifications v1.1

Sep 7, 2020, San Jose, CA: Arasan Chip Systems announces the immediate availability of its MIPI I3C Host Controller Interface (“I3C HCI”) Host IP and I3C Device IP compliant to the MIPI I3C HCI Specification Ver 1.1. The I3C HCI specification standardizes the interface to enable building of common software drivers to enable easy access to the I3C HCI v1.0 Compliant Host Controllers. As part of its Total IP Solution for I3C, Arasan also includes a Linux software stack compatible with our I3C HCI Host IP and I3C HDK.

I3C v1.1 adds the below features:

Multilane Data transfer.

HDR Bulk Transport Mode.

Grouped Addressing

Slave Reset without additional wires.

I3C bus with multiple masters

Arasan’s I3C IP is fully configurable across multiple parameters through simple scripts based on the customer's specifications making it suitable for a variety of Sensor applications. Arasan’s I3C IP has been validated at the RTL level with 3’rd party VIP and the System Level at multiple I3C interoperability sessions conducted by the MIPI Association. Licensees can be assured of an I3C compliant IP from Arasan

Our I3C IP has also been seamlessly integrated with our MIPI CSI IP cores along with our Universal C-PHY / D-PHY Combo PHY IP to enable camera sensor control via I3C, one of I3C’s primary functions. Sensor and AP vendors can license the entire package of I3C, CSI and C/D-PHY from Arasan.

MIPI I3C is a chip-to-chip interface that can connect all sensors in a device to the application processor. It consolidates the features of i2c, SPI and UART into a simple two wire interface. The specification achieves clock rates up to 12.5 MHz and provides options for higher performance, high-data rate modes. Another key advantage is that it can be implemented using standard I/O’s on a CMOS process. I3C is also a low power interface using a fraction of the power consumed by i2c for the same performance.

Arasan I3C has already been licensed by early adopters and semiconductors incorporating our IP are in production by our licensees.

About Arasan

Arasan Chip Systems is a leading provider of Total IP Solutions for mobile and the next generation of Smart applications from home to automobile. Arasan’s high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP cores, analog PHY interfaces, verification IP, HDK, software stacks and optional customization services. Arasan’s Total IP products serve system architects and chip design teams in applications that require silicon-proven, validated IP, delivered with the ability to integrate and verify both digital, analog and software components in the shortest possible time with the lowest risk. For more information, please visit https://www.arasan.com/mipi/

About the MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. Founded in 2003, the organization has more than 275 member companies worldwide, more than 15 active working groups, and has delivered more than 45 specifications within the mobile ecosystem in the last decade. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP providers, test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit http://www.mipi.org.






