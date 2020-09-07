S2C Announces 300 Million Gate Prototyping System with Intel Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGAs

Quad 10M Prodigy™ Logic System extends the capacity leadership to simplify today’s innovative SoC/ASIC design and verification

San Jose, CA – September 7, 2020 - S2C, a world leader in FPGA-based prototyping solutions for accelerated SoC verification, today introduces the new Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System equipped with four Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA devices. Stratix 10 GX 10M FPGA is the world’s largest capacity FPGA device with 10.2M Logic Elements, 253Mb M20K memory and 3,456 DSP blocks. Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is an astounding 300 million equivalent ASIC gate prototyping solution with an attractive cost-per-gate pricing.

Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System Highlights:

Large capacity and scalability with 40.8M Logic Elements, 1,012Mb memory and 13,824 DSP blocks

4,608 high-performance I/Os for inter FPGA connections and daughter cards

160 high-speed transceivers that can run up to 16Gbps

Compatible with 90+ Prodigy Prototype Ready IPs

Integrated Multi-Debug Module

Compact, sleek, all-in-one chassis for clean, portable, and well-organized work environment

The increasing scale of SoC design demands a greater FPGA prototyping capacity in pre-silicon verifications. The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is equipped with four Intel 10M FPGA devices in a single chassis with unified power and control module. The newly designed control module has built-in debug hardware to enable high-performance deep trace capability for multiple FPGAs without extra peripherals. Enhanced partitioning tools can perform automatic intra-FPGA partition with DIB insertion between 10M dies and inter-FPGA partition using pin multiplexing over multiple FPGAs. The elegant systems design creates the fusion of complexity and easy-to-use.

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic Systems work seamlessly with other Prodigy prototyping components such as Prodigy Player Pro™ software, Prodigy Multi-Debug Module and Prodigy ProtoBridge™ to provide unrivaled configuration, partitioning, deep-trace debug and co-modeling capabilities.

““We continue to deliver the highest capacity and easiest-to-use rapid prototyping solutions,” commented Toshio Nakama, CEO of S2C. “We are pleased to introduce Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System, the largest capacity ever in our Prodigy product family, to address the silicon development for data center, 5G wireless communication and autonomous driving.”

Availability

The Quad 10M Prodigy Logic System is available for purchase now. For more information, please contact your local S2C sales representative, or visit www.s2cinc.com..

About S2C

S2C, is a global leader of FPGA prototyping solutions for today’s innovative SoC/ASIC designs. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 500 customers and more than 3,000 systems installed, our highly qualified engineering team and customer-centric sales team understands our users’ SoC development needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, China, Korea, Japan and Taiwan regions. For more information please visit www.s2cinc.com.





