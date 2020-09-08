Socionext starts providing high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services

Langen/Germany, 08. September, 2020 --- Socionext Inc., a leading provider of System-on-Chip based solutions for video and imaging technologies, has developed and started providing the ‘H.264 Encoder on AWS’, a high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services. With the ‘H.264 Encoder on AWS’, video distribution service providers can significantly reduce the time from production to delivery of their contents, down to 30% of what was previously required without compromising its qualities, enabling them to enhance the quality of their services and increase the number of titles at a reasonable cost.

The H.264 Encoder on AWS is a video encoder that operates on the F1 instance of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) service. It complies with the H.264 encoding standard which is most commonly used in video distribution on the Internet today and delivers both high image quality compression and high-speed processing to video distribution service providers.

The AWS F1 instance offers FPGA devices that users can program a hardware circuit. The H.264 Encoder on AWS utilizes the FPGA on the F1 instance and provides its users an accelerator circuit which has been developed based on Socionext’s proprietary hardware encoder technology. It enables a high image quality video data compression at a speed impossible by a software-based encoder. The H.264 Encoder on AWS uses FFmpeg, which is widely used by video distribution services, as its application interface so that the video service providers can easily incorporate the encoder into their existing systems.

System example with H.264 Encoder on AWS

Socionext will continue delivering solutions to the cloud-based video distribution market to meet the growing demand, through the ‘H.264 Encoder on AWS’ as well as other System-on-Chip products that feature the company’s advanced video processing technology.

Main Specifications of H.264 Encoder on AWS

Items Specifications Platform AWS / EC2 Service / F1 Instance Video Resolution Max. 1920 x 1080 pixels Pixel Format 4:2:0 / 8 bit Frame Rate Max. 120fps at 1920 x 1080 resolution Multi-Channel Operation Available (example: 4 x 30fps at 1920 x 1080) Latency About 1 sec with High Video Quality setting About 100 msec with Low Latency setting Video Quality x264 very slow preset level 2-Path encoding available

About Socionext

Socionext is a global, innovative enterprise that designs, develops and delivers System-on-Chip solutions to customers worldwide. The company is focused on technologies that drive today?s leading-edge applications in consumer, automotive and industrial markets. Socionext combines world-class expertise, experience, and an extensive IP portfolio to provide exceptional solutions and ensure a better quality of experience for customers. Founded in 2015, Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its product development and sales activities. For more information, visit www.socionext.com.





