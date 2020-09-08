CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS Introduce CAN XL Bus Controller IP Core
New CAN XL option for the proven CAN Bus Controller IP Core is ready for evaluation and use by early adopters
Woodcliff Lake, NJ — September 8, 2020 — Silicon intellectual property provider CAST, Inc. and developer Fraunhofer IPMS today announced a new option for their popular CAN 2.0 and CAN FD Controller IP Core that adds support for the evolving CAN XL standard.
CAN XL is a new data communications protocol under development since 2018 by the CAN XL Special Interest Group organized by CAN in Automation (CiA) with the participation of automotive and semiconductor representatives (including Fraunhofer IPMS). The goal is to give the CAN protocol “extra-large” capabilities by increasing its data payload size—to 2048 byte—and its transmission bit rate—up to 10 Mbit/s—while retaining interoperability with CAN 2.0 and CAN FD. CAN XL thus extends the benefits of the CAN protocol to more demanding applications, providing an intermediate step between signal-oriented CAN FD and service-oriented high-speed Ethernet networks.
Aimed at early adopters, the new CAN XL option for CAST’s CAN-CTRL IP core adds support for CiA’s 610-1 CAN XL data link layer and physical signaling specification. It includes all the expected technical functions and features, plus any future updates required to match the final ratified ISO specification (free for customers with a maintenance agreement). Demonstrations, evaluation versions, and attractive pricing are available now through CAST Sales.
“For automotive engineers, CAN XL fills a bandwidth gap between the CAN bus they love and the emerging TSN Ethernet backbone they need,” said Marcus Pietzsch, leader of the ASIC and FPGA Design group at Fraunhofer IPMS. “Forward-looking customers have been seeking a means to evaluate CAN-XL in their own networks and develop early products for some time. Being involved in the specification process, we have waited until now to ship a capability that should actually match or come very close to the final ISO standard.”
The new CAN XL option further improves one of the most capable and reliable CAN bus cores available. The CAN-CTRL CAN 2.0 & CAN FD Bus Controller IP core supports the original Bosch protocol and the ISO 11898-1;2015 standard, handles time-triggered operation (TTCAN, as per 11898-4 level 1), is optimized for the AUTOSAR architecture and the SAE J1939 protocol, and features a safety-enhanced version ready for ISO-26262 ASIL-B certification.
The CAN-CTRL core with its new CAN XL option is part of the broad line of leading-edge and standards-based digital IP available from CAST. This includes Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) Ethernet and other automotive interfaces; compression engines; microcontrollers and processors; SoC security modules; and a variety of peripherals, interfaces, and other IP cores. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com, emailing info@cast-inc.com, or calling +1 201.391.8300.
|
Search Silicon IP
CAST, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- CAN FD Plug Fest Shows Robust Operation of Controller IP Core by CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS
- IP Controller Core CAN 2.0b and CAN FD of Fraunhofer IPMS certified according to ISO security standard
- CAN FD Bus Controller IP Core Gains Time-Triggered TTCAN Capability
- CAN FD Bus Controller IP Core with ISO and non-ISO Compliance Available Now from CAST
- First CAN FD Bus Controller IP Core for ASICs & FPGAs Available Now from CAST
Breaking News
- Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS Introduce CAN XL Bus Controller IP Core
- Socionext starts providing high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services
- Chips&Media to Exhibit at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit
- Fraunhofer IIS presents 8k video over IP transmission with JPEG XS at the virtual IBC 2020
Most Popular
- 2H20 Growth Expectations Vary Among Leading IC Suppliers
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- Imagination announces the first RISC-V computer architecture course
- SiFive and Barcelona Supercomputing Center Advance Industry Adoption of RISC-V Vector Extension
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Responses to Media on the U.S. Government's Consideration to Add the Company to a Trade Blacklist
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page