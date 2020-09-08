Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. – September 8, 2020 – Second quarter 2020 global billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment jumped 26% year-over-year and 8%, to US$16.8 billion, from the first quarter of the year, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.
SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) gathered the data from more than 80 global equipment companies that report billings figures monthly. Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:
|
Region
|
Q22020
|
Q12020
|
Q22019
|
2Q2020 / 1Q2020
|
2Q2020 / 2Q2019
|
China
|
4.59
|
3.50
|
3.36
|
31%
|
36%
|
Korea
|
4.48
|
3.36
|
2.58
|
33%
|
74%
|
Taiwan
|
3.51
|
4.02
|
3.21
|
-13%
|
9%
|
Japan
|
1.72
|
1.68
|
1.38
|
3%
|
25%
|
North America
|
1.64
|
1.93
|
1.70
|
-15%
|
-3%
|
Europe
|
0.46
|
0.64
|
0.57
|
-29%
|
-19%
|
Rest of the World
|
0.37
|
0.44
|
0.51
|
-18%
|
-29%
|
Total
|
16.8
|
15.57
|
13.31
|
8%
|
26%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2020
The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. A subscription includes three reports:
- Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
- Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
- SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Industry Research and Statistics Group at mktstats@semi.org. More information is also available online.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- First-Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 13 Percent Year-Over-Year
- Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Billings Reach $16.7 Billion in Second Quarter 2018, SEMI Reports
- SEMI Reports Second Quarter 2017 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Record Quarterly Billings of $14.1 Billion
- SEMI Reports Second Quarter 2015 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Billings US$9.4 Billion
- SEMI Reports Second Quarter 2012 Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Figures; Billings US$ 10.3 Billion
Breaking News
- Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports
- CAST and Fraunhofer IPMS Introduce CAN XL Bus Controller IP Core
- Socionext starts providing high-speed, high-quality H.264 video encoder available on Amazon Web Services
- Chips&Media to Exhibit at the 2020 Embedded Vision Summit
- Fraunhofer IIS presents 8k video over IP transmission with JPEG XS at the virtual IBC 2020
Most Popular
- 2H20 Growth Expectations Vary Among Leading IC Suppliers
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
- Imagination announces the first RISC-V computer architecture course
- SiFive and Barcelona Supercomputing Center Advance Industry Adoption of RISC-V Vector Extension
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation Responses to Media on the U.S. Government's Consideration to Add the Company to a Trade Blacklist
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page