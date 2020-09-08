Second Quarter 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Up 26% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

MILPITAS, Calif. – September 8, 2020 – Second quarter 2020 global billings for semiconductor manufacturing equipment jumped 26% year-over-year and 8%, to US$16.8 billion, from the first quarter of the year, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) gathered the data from more than 80 global equipment companies that report billings figures monthly. Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year change by region:

Region Q22020 Q12020 Q22019 2Q2020 / 1Q2020 2Q2020 / 2Q2019 China 4.59 3.50 3.36 31% 36% Korea 4.48 3.36 2.58 33% 74% Taiwan 3.51 4.02 3.21 -13% 9% Japan 1.72 1.68 1.38 3% 25% North America 1.64 1.93 1.70 -15% -3% Europe 0.46 0.64 0.57 -29% -19% Rest of the World 0.37 0.44 0.51 -18% -29% Total 16.8 15.57 13.31 8% 26%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org) and SEAJ (www.seaj.or.jp), September 2020

