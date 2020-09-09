UMC Reports Sales for August 2020
Taipei, Taiwan, September 9, 2020 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of August 2020.
Revenues for August 2020
|
Period
|
2020
|
2019
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
August
|
14,841,818
|
13,184,069
|
+1,657,749
|
+12.57%
|
Jan.-Aug.
|
116,990,748
|
95,526,360
|
+21,464,388
|
+22.47%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at http://www.umc.com.
