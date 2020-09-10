Kushagra Vaid Joins Flex Logix's Board of Directors

Cloud Infrastructure executive brings strong systems expertise and perspective

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 -- Flex Logix Technologies, Inc., a leading supplier of embedded FPGA (eFPGA) and AI Inference IP, chips, boards and software, today announced that it has appointed industry-veteran Kushagra Vaid as an independent member to its Board of Directors.

"Kushagra is extremely well known and regarded in systems and semiconductors circles," said Geoff Tate, co-founder and CEO of Flex Logix. "His strong cloud infrastructure and systems background, coupled with his earlier semiconductor experience, brings a wealth of expertise to our board to further strengthen our systems solutions and focus."

About Kushagra Vaid

Kushagra Vaid is GM, Microsoft Azure Cloud Hardware, and is responsible for the architecture and design for cloud hardware infrastructure hosting Azure's global scale services. Kushagra has been instrumental in driving Microsoft's success as a leading hyperscale public cloud operator and is a recognized industry leader on infrastructure innovation. In this role, Kushagra also works closely with industry executives, VC firms and startups to shape the future of cloud infrastructure and is an influential change agent driving innovative disruption for new technologies and business models.

Kushagra is a Board Member of the Open Compute Project (OCP) Foundation, an advisory board member to the Computer Science Department at SUNY Binghamton, a strategic advisor to the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA), and an advisor to several infrastructure startups. He is a sought-after keynote speaker at top-tier conferences and industry events.

Prior to joining Microsoft in 2007, Kushagra was a Principal Engineer at Intel where his responsibilities included technology strategy, architecture and design for Intel's Enterprise and Cloud CPU/Platforms. He has published over 25+ research papers in international conferences, and is also the holder of 30+ patents in computer architecture and systems design.

Kushagra holds a M.S. in Computer Science (SUNY Binghamton) and B.E. in Computer Engineering (VJTI Mumbai).

"Flex Logix has a strong team and a highly differentiated offering in both in edge inference and eFPGA," said Vaid. "I am looking forward to working with the company's Board and executives to continue establishing Flex Logix as an industry leader."

About Flex Logix

Flex Logix provides solutions for accelerating neural network inferencing and making chips flexible. Flex Logix's InferX X1 delivers more edge inferencing throughput from less silicon/cost and is programmed with TensorFlow Lite or ONNX. Its eFPGA platform enables chips to be flexible to handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California.





