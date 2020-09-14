Technology Analyzer transforms analog IP reuse
A significant upgrade to Thalia’s AMALIA IP reuse platform cuts the cost of qualifying IP in a target technology
Cwmbran, UK -- September 14, 2020 -- Thalia Design Automation, experts in targeted automation for analog and mixed signal design and IP reuse, today announced the launch of its Technology Analyzer, a further enhancement of its AMALIA IP reuse platform.
Much of the effort involved in migrating an IP from one technology to another is associated with qualifying the IP in the target technology. If a block fails to meet the requirements in the target technology, its response would be sub-optimal or would make the block unusable.
With traditional methods, identifying such issues can be extremely time consuming. Thalia’s Technology Analyzer is the latest enhancement of its AMALIA IP reuse plus platform. It rapidly and accurately identifies the root cause of discrepancies between base and target technologies, allowing a solution to be implemented much more rapidly than in conventional analog IP design.
“This latest evolution of our AMALIA platform is a game changer,” said Sowmyan Rajagopalan, Thalia Design Automation CTO. “Whenever a key specification is not being met in the target technology, we have to determine the process technology or circuit characteristic responsible. By using our automated Technology Analyzer, we can take a design-centric approach to rapidly analyze and compare base and target technologies to see where the process technologies are similar and where they differ the most.”
The AMALIA Technology Analyzer addresses a comprehensive array of first and second order effects including FT, gm/id, Vdsat, Vt mismatches and others.
AMALIA’s Technology Analyzer helps clients assess whether or not IP is fit for purpose or suitable for cost-effective migration – a technology assessment solution essential in the selection of external IP and target process.
Read our new white paper to understand more about Thalia’s Technology Analyzer.
