HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP licensed to a Tier1 Chinese Semiconductor company for integration into a TV SOC by T2MIP

September 15, 2020 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners silicon proven HDMI 2.1 Rx PHY (TSMC 12FFC) & Controller Semiconductor IP to a Tier -1 Chinese Semiconductor company. This silicon proven semiconductor IP delivers ultra-high-definition (UHD) video and high-fidelity audio to the latest generation of multimedia system-on-chips (SoCs). The HDMI 2.1 Rx Semiconductor IP is optimized for low power and small area delivering 48 Gbps bandwidth for uncompressed 8K resolution at 60Hz refresh rate to meet high-performance design requirements. The link module is optimized for power, performance, and area is implemented as synthesizable soft IP. The HDMI 2.1 Rx Semiconductor IP combined with the Digital Content Protection (HDCP 1.4 / 2.3) IP feature supports the latest standard to secure data transmission across HDMI links. The HDMI 2.1 Rx Semiconductor IP also supports Dynamic HDR including eARC, FRL, VRR, Fast Vactive, CTA-861G / VESA DMT, ITU-R BT.601/709/2020 Non Const/RGB Full/RGB Limit/xvYCC Convert color space to deliver immersive, cinematic viewing experiences of the latest premium content.

T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of Silicon Proven Semiconductor IP for the Broadcast (including Satellite) market which includes a complete range of Demodulator Semiconductor IPs DVB S2X/S2/S (WB&NB), DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC-1/3, ISDBT, DTMB, Analog TV, ADC & DAC converters.

T2MIP is the global semiconductor IP & SW technology provider focused on complex system level IP (RF, Analog, Digital, SW) for the IOT, Wireless, Wired & Broadcast markets. Many licencing models are available for our Semiconductor IPs & SW, including a source code technology transfer unlimited usage business model.

For more information visit: www.t-2-m.com






