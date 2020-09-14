New IP for wearables and hearables at IP SoC Shanghai 2020

Information about how to check Chipus’ new power management IP for wearables and hearables in IP SoC Shanghai 2020

Florianópolis, Brazil — September 14th, 2020 -- It is time for IP SoC 2020 Shanghai!!! We are looking forward to traveling and meeting people in person but it will not be possible during 2020. Because of COVID19, IP SoC 2020 Shanghai will also be a virtual event. Good side of it is that you do not need to travel to see our new power management IP for wearables and hearables!

The event can be accessed here.

As the event is directed to the Chinese market, several talks will be in Mandarin. Several companies are providing slides in English as well as Mandarin. Besides that, there will be a live Questions and Answers session with several companies.

Our sales partner for Asia, Pochin Hsu will discuss the challenges and present Chipus’ solution to managing power in wearables and hearables. Besides the discussion that will be carried out in Mandarin, the slides will be available in English and you can reach our technical team here in case of questions.

Our solution counts on a complete battery management section with charger, fuel gauge and autonomous control along with several low power circuits for efficient power handling and a well-known digital interface. The platform was designed to enable system architects and chip designers to reach simple and fast customization. After all, we all know that every system has it’s particular power management requirement!

Pochin has a very strong technical background and he will not have trouble answering the issues. He is based in Taiwan and he will be online during the event.

The event is free and you just need to quickly register. That should not take more than 2 minutes! Check out the event here

We hope you enjoy it! In case of questions, please reach out to us!






