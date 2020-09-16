proteanTecs Granted US Patent for High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Signal Quality and Reliability Monitoring

High Performance 64-bit RISC-V Multi-Core Application Processor
HAIFA, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 - proteanTecs, a leading developer of Deep Data solutions for electronics' health & performance monitoring, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,740,262, for Integrated Circuit I/O Integrity and Degradation Monitoring.
The new patent relates to the company's HBM Agent for signal connectivity integrity. HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) is a JEDEC industry standard, to which proteanTecs contributes, and a critical enabler to the surge of AI applications for high performance computation. HBM subsystems are manufactured using advanced multi-die IC packaging technologies, with tens of thousands of micro-bumps that are used for signal connectivity. Due to extremely high density, these lack redundancy and visibility, creating new challenges, including potential functional failure of the entire device due to weak connectivity and signal integrity.
Eyal Fayneh, co-founder and Silicon Technologies Sr. Principal Engineer, commented: "We are excited to be able to offer our customers an industry-first, and now patented, solution for 2.5D packaging signal quality monitoring and repair, in production and in mission. proteanTecs is enabling manufacturers and service providers to monitor signal performance in HBM subsystems and take predictive, data-driven corrective action. We anticipate that this technology will greatly lower the risks associated with HBM reliability and provide significant savings for everyone involved."
The patent protects proteanTecs' signal integrity monitoring technologies for HBM2, HBM2E and HBM3.
"This is another demonstration that proteanTecs' deep-tech approach quickly leads to actionable intellectual property", stated Evelyn Landman, CTO. "Our R&D team is consistently developing new solutions to address industrywide challenges of scale in advanced electronics. It is particularly important that we continue to expand our patent portfolio to protect the value of our comprehensive suite of monitoring Agents. Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) is the cornerstone of our deep data analytics solutions."
To learn more about proteanTecs' Deep Data solutions for 2.5D packaging, click here to watch an on-demand webinar featuring Igor Elkanovich, CTO of Global Unichip, presenting findings from a 7nm HBM Controller ASIC use case.
About proteanTecs
proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by chip-embedded Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. proteanTecs serves leading electronics vendors across multiple industries, including Datacenter, Cloud, Artificial Intelligence and Communications. Their solutions are silicon proven at high volumes in single-digit process technologies. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey and California.
