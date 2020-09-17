videantis appoints Stephan Janouch as marketing director

September 17, 2020, Hannover Germany – videantis GmbH, a leading supplier of deep learning, computer vision and video coding solutions, today announced the appointment of Stephan Janouch as the new Marketing Director.

Janouch, who brings with him more than two decades of diverse experience from various roles in the automotive electronics industry, will be responsible for all marketing activities at videantis.

„The appointment of Stephan as our new Marketing Director will help us to increase industry awareness of our advanced processing technology as well as of videantis as a company“, says Dr. Hans-Joachim Stolberg, CEO of videantis GmbH.

„It is an exciting time to join videantis. The company is poised for growth with its leading AI processing technology helping the industry to build smarter and more efficient vision systems“, adds Janouch.

Before joining videantis GmbH Janouch held positions in engineering, marketing, business development and also worked as an editor-in-chief.





About videantis

Headquartered in Hannover, Germany, videantis is a one-stop deep learning, computer vision and video processor IP provider, delivering flexible computer vision, imaging and multi-standard HW/SW video coding solutions for automotive, mobile, consumer, and embedded markets. Based on a unified processor platform approach that is licensed to chip manufacturers, videantis provides tailored solutions to meet the specific needs of its customers. With core competencies of deep camera and video application expert know-how and strong SoC design and system architecture expertise, videantis serves a worldwide customer basis with a diverse range of target applications, such as advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving, mobile phones, AR/VR, IoT, gesture interfacing, computational photography, in-car infotainment, and over-the-top TV. videantis has been recognized with the Red Herring Award and multiple Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards as one of the fastest growing technology companies in Germany.



For more information, please visit www.videantis.com.







