RISC-V embedded variant RV32E now fully supported by SEGGER's Floating-Point library

September 21, 2020 -- SEGGER announces a new version of the RISC-V Floating-Point Library with full support for RV32E – the embedded variant of the RISC-V core. The new library leads to a massive reduction in code size for RISC-V applications using floating point.

With all arithmetic functions hand-coded in assembly language, the memory footprint of RISC-V applications using floating-point code is minimized. The Floating-Point library complies with the RISC-V ABI standard and can therefore be easily used as a plug-and-play replacement for any other floating point library.

Replacing the GNU floating-point library used by most toolchains with the SEGGER assembly optimized equivalent results in an over 72% code size reduction of the benchmark application. The library supports RV32I, as well as the newly introduced RV32E embedded variant of the RISC-V core with the assembly-level code.

"This new release is much smaller than anything available to us for comparison and, at the same time, is incredibly fast,” says Rolf Segger, Founder of SEGGER. "In the world of Embedded Systems, every byte counts. The SEGGER Floating-Point library delivers high performance and uses the architectural advantages of RISC-V to close the code-density gap to comparable Arm Cortex devices. We are convinced that our software is market-leading and – unlike some of our competitors – we facilitate and encourage comparing and benchmarking it.”

The library can be licensed by end customers and toolchain suppliers. Just like the SEGGER Runtime Library, it is integrated into SEGGER Embedded Studio for RISC-V. Using Embedded Studio, benchmarking for both floating-point and runtime libraries can be done quickly and easily. It is readily available at no cost for non-commercial usage under SEGGER’s Friendly License.

For a detailed look at SEGGER’s Floating-Point Library for RISC-V please visit: https://blog.segger.com/profiling-and-code-coverage-on-risc-v-using-simulation

For more information on SEGGER's support for RISC-V please visit: https://www.segger.com/risc-v





