PUFsecurity Opens North American Office to Tap Chip Security Market

Los Gatos, California -- September 22, 2020 – PUFsecurity, a leading provider of semiconductor intellectual property (IP) for PUF-based security solutions, is opening its first office in North America to meet growing demand from chip designers.

Based in Silicon Valley, PUFsecurity USA Corporation is well-situated to service the growing IoT, enterprise and automotive verticals.

Appointed to head the operation as CVP & GM, North America, is semiconductor IP industry veteran Dave Sinofsky. With 30-plus years of experience, Dave has held business development, licensing and sales leadership positions with established IP industry leaders such as ARM and Artisan Components, as well as young, high energy startups.

“It’s my honor to lead the expansion of PUFsecurity’s footprint in the security-savvy North America market,” Sinofsky said. “We’re already seeing widespread enthusiasm for our quantum tunneling-based flagship products, PUFrt and PUFiot. With their ease and speed of integration, superior hamming weight, hamming distance and no need for pre- and post-processing, the advantages are clear and important. As an eMemory company, we also embody the commercial viabilities that customers need from their IP partner.”

The company expects North America to be one of its fastest growing markets as more companies making IoT products and other internet devices seek ways to safeguard their equipment from hacking. The initial customer response to PUFsecurity’s IP products has been positive.

PUFsecurity designs IP using the proprietary NeoPUF of its parent company, eMemory, to develop solutions for chip designers based on this unique chip-fingerprinting technology. PUFsecurity works with customers to safeguard system security by providing PUF-based root-of-trust and advanced hardware security solutions including IPs such as PUFrt (root-of-trust), PUFuid (unique ID), PUFkeyst (key storage), PUFenc (data encryption), as well as the latest PUFiot.

PUFiot is designed for a wide range of security applications. It supports unique ID generation and storage, key processing, key generation and key storage, real-time or indirect key protection, hierarchical key creation and advanced management, chip-secure activation, and local key encryption to protect assets such as algorithms and trade secrets from illegal copying. It also supports cryptographic computations and functions of authentication, data protection, and digital signature. Moreover, it complies with the transport layer security (TLS) communication protocol to strengthen trusted execution environment (TEE) security.

The main advantage of PUFiot is its secure boundary, known as the PUF realm, confining a key in a secure location where no software or CPU can touch it. In addition, PUFiot’s hardware accelerator functions as a coprocessor to support a CPU to perform security functions. The internal keys of PUFiot are clearly defined and controlled by hardware.

To help customers easily add chip security functions to their system, PUFsecurity has released an evaluation trial kit for PUFiot as part of the company’s IP Go program. Customers interested in testing PUFiot can browse the IP Go webpage and download the trial kit for free to experience the comprehensive functions of PUFiot themselves.

“eMemory has cooperated with PUFsecurity to launch the world’s first quantum tunneling PUF for a chip fingerprint and developed PUFiot, a unique high-security, high-performance, easy-to-use, low-cost solution for chip security,” said eMemory and PUFsecurity’s Chairman Charles Hsu. “We expect it to be widely used in various IoT devices in 5G applications”

About PUFsecurity

PUFsecurity is a subsidiary of eMemory dedicated to innovating PUF-based security solutions. By leveraging our technical knowledge and industrial expertise, including core IPs such as NeoPUF and OTP from eMemory, PUFsecurity is bringing PUF-based security to the market. The latest solution is the hardware root-of-trust module PUFrt (UID+tRNG+Secure OTP) and PUFiot (PUF-based crypto co-processor). With our industrial expertise, PUFsecurity offers hardware security IP solutions with better performance and cost-efficiency.

https://www.pufsecurity.com

About eMemory

eMemory (TPEX:3529) is a supplier of semiconductor IP specializing in embedded hard cores. As a world-leading provider of IP, eMemory has delivered best-in-class designs to over 1,500 foundries, IDMs and fabless companies globally since its establishment in 2000. We have received TSMC’s “Best IP Partner Award” each year since TSMC initiated this honor in 2010. As a global leader in the eNVM (embedded non-volatile memory) market, eMemory provides patented solutions with the industry’s widest adoption across an extensive range of process technologies. We have also become an industry leader providing security IP cores based on silicon biometrics. eMemory’s eNVM IP offerings include one-time programmable memories (NeoBit/NeoFuse) and multi-time programmable memories (NeoMTP/NeoEE). NeoPUF is the company’s embedded root of trust technology for security applications. For more information about eMemory, please visit www.ememory.com.tw.





