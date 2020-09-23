Silex Insight's Public Key Cryptography Selected for Fungible's Groundbreaking DPU

September 23, 2020 -- Silex Insight, a leading provider of embedded security IP cores, has entered into an agreement with Fungible Inc., a leading developer of hardware and software solutions to improve the performance, economics, reliability and security of data centers, to deliver asymmetric key acceleration IP for the industry’s first DPU.

The Fungible DPU™ is designed to provide uncompromising security and comprehensive data protection in the data center. Fungible’s DPU leverages Silex Insight’s Public Key Engine IP to accelerate RSA and ECC operations in a variety of use cases required by the DPU’s central role in data center security.

“Fungible’s approach to data processing has been to put security first, while providing best-in-class performance and flexibility. In collaboration with Silex Insight, we have delivered a unique combination of strong security and asymmetric cryptography acceleration, while maintaining the flexibility that the Fungible DPU requires,” said Wael Noureddine, Chief Architect of Fungible. “Silex Insight’s Public Key Engine offerings deliver the flexibility, performance and capability we were looking for.”

“We are excited to be working with Fungible and to be part of delivering game-changing performance for scale-out infrastructure solutions,” said Pieter Willems, VP of Global Sales and Marketing of Silex Insight. “This agreement recognizes the quality of our security engines, and their outstanding performance and programmability.”

About Silex Insight

Silex Insight is a recognized market-leading independent supplier of Security IP solutions for embedded systems and custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec. The security platforms and solutions from Silex Insight include flexible and high-performance crypto engines which are easy to integrate and an eSecure IP module that provides a complete security solution for all platforms. For custom OEM solutions for AVoIP/Video IP codec, Silex Insight provides high-end image and video compression solutions for distributing low latency, 4K HDR video over IP. Development take place at the headquarters near Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, please visit www.silexinsight.com





