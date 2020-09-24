Allegro DVT Extends Leadership in 8K Video Decoding IP

September 24, 2020 -- Allegro DVT, the leading provider of video semiconductor IP and video compliance streams, today announced the release of its AL–D300 family of multi-format 8K60 video decoder IPs. This complete family of multi-format video decoder IP cores enables customers to support video decoding at rates of up to 8K60 and beyond in a compact implementation optimized to a range of end market applications.

Utilizing its foundation architecture approach, the company can rapidly configure a functional implementation before the final physically targeted HDL is created. This approach has already been used for Allegro’s solutions up to and including 8K30 and 4K120 and has now been taken to the next level with the D300 family. Further information on this approach is being presented at the Design & Reuse organized IP SOC China 2020 virtual event and will also be available on the company’s website.

When interviewed about the news, Nouar Hamze, CEO of Allegro DVT responded that “The D300 family of dynamic video decoder IP cores is the culmination of both engineering and marketing effort in bringing together the requirements of vastly different applications and generating solutions that are optimal in terms of power, performance and area for our end customers.” Nathalie Brault, VP Marketing and Business Development, added further that “The flexibility of Allegro’s architecture has allowed us to meet the needs of 8K60 decoding requirements across multiple formats and is extendible beyond 8K for evolving 16K and 120fps applications.”





