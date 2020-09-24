Vidatronic Launches New 22 nm Analog IP For Ultra-Low-Power, System-On-Chip Physical Attack Mitigation In Internet Of Things (IoT) Applications

AUSTIN, TEXAS – September 23, 2020 — Vidatronic, Inc., a leading provider of analog intellectual property (IP) licenses, including power management unit (PMU) and LED driver technology, today announced an addition to its low-power analog IP portfolio, the 22 nm Series for integration into application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and systems on a chip (SoCs). Leveraging Vidatronic’s 22 nm IP will enable customers to achieve unparalleled levels of performance, security, and reliability while minimizing cost. With nearly a decade of experience delivering advanced analog and power management IP solutions globally, this new IP strengthens the company’s position as a leader in innovative analog technologies in advanced processes.

Vidatronic recently entered into a partnership with Open Five, a self-contained custom silicon business unit of SiFive that offers customizable and differentiated SoC IP. As a partner, Open Five now offers Vidatronic’s analog IP alongside their own to enhance their portfolio for segment-specific silicon solutions based on optimized processor and SoC IP targeted to customers’ requirements.

“We are pleased about our new partnership with Vidatronic and excited to support our mutual customer-base with design solutions benefiting from the power and area savings of Vidatronic’s new 22 nm IP,” said Shivi Arora, Senior Manager of IP at Open Five.

“As physical security attacks on SoCs become more prevalent, it has become increasingly important to implement technology within the chip aimed to prevent these types of threats,” said Moises Robinson, Vidatronic President and Co-Founder. “Some physical security attacks involve perturbation techniques used to cause unintended behavior of the silicon. These techniques, like fault injection attacks that involve voltage and clock manipulation, can often be prevented by using hardware-security cores. Vidatronic’s 22 nm IP Series was specifically designed to aid in physical attack mitigation on SoCs.”

The 22 nm Series contains several IP cores:

Low Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator IP equipped with Vidatronic’s Power Quencher® technology that enables low-power applications with no external components required​

Bandgap Voltage Reference IP that includes an analog temperature sensor for voltage and temperature supervision

Oscillator IP with two very accurate clock outputs for system clock monitoring

Comparator IP with 4 programmable input threshold settings for voltage supervision

10-Bit SAR ADC/DAC IP which supports both ADC and DAC operating modes as well as fast and slow sampling modes for system testing

Additionally, these IP cores in the 22 nm process feature significant low power, low cost, power efficiency, and integration advantages for designing differentiated solutions for mobile applications processors, wireless networking, Internet of Things (IoT), and automotive markets.

“We’ve seen a clear need for power efficient, highly secure SoCs, especially in IoT applications,” said Stephen Nolan, Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Vidatronic. “This 22 nm series will enable the next generation of highly efficient and secured SoCs because it meets these requirements while also proving to be easily integrated on-die. We are confident this extension to our portfolio will enable our customers to easily get to market faster and maximize performance of their SoCs.”

The 22 nm Series is immediately available. If you are interested in licensing, please contact Vidatronic at sales@vidatronic.com.​

About Vidatronic, Inc.

Vidatronic specializes in enhancing the efficiency and performance of the world’s electronic devices by licensing analog intellectual property (IP) cores for integration into systems on a chip (SoCs), including integrated power management unit (PMU) and LED driver solutions. Vidatronic’s capabilities help customers achieve product feature and performance advantages, while their service gets them to market faster and their experience reduces overall risk. The company has patented, industry-leading technologies and features that allow their customers to reduce required board area and cost, while maintaining the desired low-noise and low quiescent current performance in a variety of applications from consumer electronics, including mobile, wireless, IoT and NB-IoT, to enterprise and servers. Vidatronic’s IP portfolio includes low dropout (LDO) voltage regulators, DC-DC converters, high-accuracy/low-power voltage references, data converters, LED drivers, and associated circuitry in a variety of advanced-process nodes, down to 5 nm.

For more information visit www.vidatronic.com.





