September 24, 2020 -- PLDA announce the 2nd topic of their Webinar Series: "Building Smart Scalable Storage SoC With Embedded PCIe Switching".

As storage systems embrace NVMe and all-flash, the need for scalability coupled with constantly evolving application requirements prompt SoC architects to look for ways to differentiate and future-proof their designs.



In this presentation we look at current storage architectures and propose an innovative way to design next-generation storage SoCs centered around the use of embedded PCIe switching.



We then introduce PLDA’s PCIe switch IP along with some real-world use cases, and explore the various IP features and capabilities that enable differentiation and future-proofing of SoCs in storage applications and beyond.

Event's link: www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18357/436728

Event date: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 8:00 | PDT





