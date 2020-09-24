PLDA announce the 2nd topic of their Webinar Series: "Building Smart Scalable Storage SoC With Embedded PCIe Switching"
September 24, 2020 -- PLDA announce the 2nd topic of their Webinar Series: "Building Smart Scalable Storage SoC With Embedded PCIe Switching".
As storage systems embrace NVMe and all-flash, the need for scalability coupled with constantly evolving application requirements prompt SoC architects to look for ways to differentiate and future-proof their designs.
In this presentation we look at current storage architectures and propose an innovative way to design next-generation storage SoCs centered around the use of embedded PCIe switching.
We then introduce PLDA’s PCIe switch IP along with some real-world use cases, and explore the various IP features and capabilities that enable differentiation and future-proofing of SoCs in storage applications and beyond.
Discover PLDA's latest High Speed Interconnect solutions, such as:
- Interface IP solutions for PCIe 5.0
- Interconnect IP solutions such as PCIe Switch
- CXL Solutions
- Gen-Z solutions
- Debug and Test solutions for PCIe
Let's discuss your projects and issues!
We will be happy to introduce our products and share our knowledge.
Event's link: www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18357/436728
Event date: Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 at 8:00 | PDT
|
Search Silicon IP
PLDA Hot IP
Related News
- eInfochips provides SOC engineering services to Astera Labs in developing industry's first PCIe 4.0 & 5.0 Smart Retimer SoC.
- PLDA Announces Integration of their PCIe 3.0 Controller IP into Kazan Networks' NVMe Over Fabric Fuji ASIC, Providing a Dramatic Increase in Scalability and Flexibility for Storage Applications
- PLDA Further Strengthen Partner Ecosystem, Unveils Comprehensive PCIe PHY and Controller integrated Solutions, to be Presented at IP-SoC China 2017
- PLDA Announces XpressRICH4-AXI PCIe 4.0 IP, Providing a High Performance and Reliable AXI Bridge for SoC designs
- PLDA and Epostar to Demonstrate New PCIe/NVMe Solution, Delivering the Increased Throughput and Decreased Latency Required for Today's PCIe SSD Storage Applications
Breaking News
- Opinion: Nvidia's bad deal is not yet done
- Synopsys and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Collaborate to Develop Broad Portfolio of DesignWare IP for 12LP+ FinFET Solution
- Vidatronic Launches New 22 nm Analog IP For Ultra-Low-Power, System-On-Chip Physical Attack Mitigation In Internet Of Things (IoT) Applications
- Allegro DVT Extends Leadership in 8K Video Decoding IP
- Chipus Annouces new power management IP for hearables and wearables
Most Popular
- Gowin Semiconductor Launches GOAI 2.0 For Embedded Machine Learning Inference
- Imagination launches Ray Tracing Levels System
- Analog Bits Provides Enabling IP for Graphcore IPU-Machine M2000
- Silex Insight's Public Key Cryptography Selected for Fungible's Groundbreaking DPU
- Global Top Ten IC Foundries Ranked for 1Q19, with TSMC Expected to Reach 48.1% Market Share, Says TrendForce
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page