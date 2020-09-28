Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 Protocol Stack SW, Profiles & LC3 codec licensed to leading Tier 1 Company for ultra-low power TWS Hearable Audio SoC

September 28, 2020 -- T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP technology & SW provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its’ partners Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 Protocol Stack SW, Profiles and LC3 codec IP to a Tier 1 Semiconductor company for use in its ultra-low power True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earbud/Hearing Aid SoCs.

This Bluetooth Dual Mode SW Stack is the most mature and widely used licensed Bluetooth SW Stack in Bluetooth Audio (Dual Mode) and IOT (Low Energy) products today. It has been licensed by many companies including the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG) for use in the Bluetooth Profile Tuning Suite (PTS). Customers use this Bluetooth SW Stack in both Audio Dual Mode (DM) & Low Energy (LE) v5.2 SoCs, maintaining a common SW code base across all products, enabling common customer support, commonality of features, through a simple compiler option.

This Bluetooth Dual Mode SW Stack implements the complete Bluetooth v5.2 LE Audio Profiles and Services including but not limited to HAP, TMAP, Generic Audio Framework (MCP, CCP), Common Audio Profile (VCP, AICS), BAP, etc. The SW is equipped with Advanced Codec Support for Audio Streaming using A2DP, LC3, SBC, mSBC & 3rd Party codecs (MP3, AAC, etc.). The Bluetooth Dual Mode Protocol Stack SW & Profiles have been optimized for TWS applications supporting different TWS implementations both TWS relay method & TWS Sniffing based method.

The Bluetooth SW Stack is 100% compliant to the Bluetooth (BT) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Host Controller Interface (HCI 11) specified between the Link Layer and the Protocol Stack, enabling it to be run on any HCI compliant Bluetooth Link Layer, Chipset or Module. The integration of the Bluetooth Dual Mode Protocol Stack v5.2 SW, running on an ARM M0 driving a Ceva RivieraWaves Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 Digital Link Layer IP enables this Bluetooth TWS Audio SoC to achieve extremely low, state of the art, power consumption.

T2MIP, has a comprehensive and complete portfolio of silicon proven, mature, system level Bluetooth Semiconductor IP, RF IP (55/40/22nm), SW and RF KGD to accelerate Semiconductor companies Bluetooth SoC development. This also includes interface IPs (NFC, USB, MIPI), Audio Codec ADC/DACs IPs, ultra-low power Voice Activated Detection (VAD) IP, Audio Processing FW for microphone beam forming, Adaptive Acoustic Noise Cancelation FW, Key Word spotting and Audio tuning SW platform.

About T2M:

T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Wireless, Audio, IoT and consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com/bluetooth-dual-mode-v5-2-protocol-stack-sw-ip/





